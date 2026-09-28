Bateman Civil Survey Company Acquires VACMASTERS System 3000 Truck For Subsurface Utility Engineering

VACMASTER 3000 truck in use for Bateman Civil Survey Company's SUE services

The VACMASTERS System 3000 is now a part of BCSC's fleet, allowing us to enhance our SUE (subsurface utility engineering) services in the Apex, NC area.

- SUE Director, Eric Williams

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bateman Civil Survey Company is proud to announce the addition of the VACMASTERS System 3000 truck to its fleet. This truck's capabilities will allow Bateman Civil Survey Company to provide the most accurate SUE (subsurface utility engineering ) services in the Apex, NC Area.

Subsurface Utility Engineering is a specialized engineering process that combines civil engineering and land surveying to identify and map underground utilities such as water, gas, and power lines. The process allows companies to manage risks before digging to prevent damage and injury.

The VACMASTERS System 3000 truck is a game changer in the industry and helps to set Bateman Civil Survey Company apart from the competition. It is used only in Apex, NC, and surrounding areas, allowing the company to provide the best services to local clients.

This new vehicle is equipped with an integral power head, vacuum port inlet, jackhammer storage holster, and convenient hose storage, that enables team members to work efficiently.

With the addition of this new truck, Bateman Civil Survey Company can perform Level A SUE test holes in-house. The truck allows team members to test holes, using water or air to remove the dirt. The VACMASTERS System 3000 truck drills into asphalt to look for utilities without damaging the road. This gives clients greater confidence in the information the company provides and more control over the process.

The VACMASTERS System 3000 truck helps the Bateman Civil Survey Company team get the information it needs before construction begins. This is crucial because it allows engineers to make better decisions while reducing the risk of utility damage. Adding this new vehicle will help projects move forward more efficiently and safely.

In addition to SUE Services, Bateman Civil Survey Company provides Boundary and Topographic Surveys, Construction Staking, Demolition Permitting, and more.

About Bateman Civil Survey Company

Bateman Civil Survey Company was founded in 2002 and offers the highest-quality consultation services for engineering, land surveying, and planning, serving clients in the public and private sectors. The team is licensed to practice in ten states along the East Coast and in the Midwest.

With more than 250 years of combined professional experience, the Bateman Civil Survey Company uses state-of-the-art technology and equipment to deliver the most accurate information possible to its clients.

Andrew Kite

Bateman Civil Survey Company

+1 919-577-1080

email us here

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Bateman Civil Survey Company Acquires VACMASTERS System 3000 Truck for Subsurface Utility Engineering News Provided By TheeDigital September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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