Clarion Concerts Presents Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective Live in Hudson

Photo courtesy: Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective

- Melissa White, Artistic Director for Clarion ConcertsHUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clarion Concerts, a nonprofit organization bringing world-class chamber music to the Hudson Valley, New York region for nearly 70 years, is excited to present a performance by the critically acclaimed Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective on Sunday, October 25, 2026. Known for imaginative programs that place beloved chamber works alongside music by lesser-known composers, Kaleidoscope has specially curated this program for its Hudson, NY debut with Clarion Concerts. Audiences will be treated to two of Robert Schumann's most beloved works: the lyrical Adagio and Allegro for horn and piano and the exuberant Piano Quintet in E-flat major. Featured in between is Ethel Smyth's richly textured Trio for Violin, Horn and Piano and Eleanor Alberga's dream-inspired Shining Gate of Morpheus bringing distinctive voices and cultures to this program spanning the Romantic tradition to present day.Created in 2017 by musicians Tom Poster and Elena Urioste, who met through the BBC New Generation Artists Scheme, Kaleidoscope features a flexible roster of today's most inspirational musicians, both instrumentalists and singers. The Collective is recognized for its creative programming and its commitment to celebrating diversity, particularly highlighting "hidden gems" or those composers and musicians that are not often featured."All of us are thrilled to kick off our third US tour, and especially excited for this special honor and debut in beautiful Hudson, New York to perform together for Clarion Concerts with Melissa White, one of our core members,” said the Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective."I am excited for Clarion Concerts to host the Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective, and that I also get to perform together with this incredible ensemble, as we showcase music excellence from Robert Schumann, Ethel Smyth and Eleanor Alberga-a blend of classical and contemporary composers and music selections from different eras," said Melissa White, Artistic Director of Clarion Concerts. "Both of our organizations share a mission to create more awareness and celebrate a wider range of music programming that includes works by composers and musicians that audiences may not be familiar with but will certainly appreciate, and deserve to be heard."Event DetailsClarion Concerts Presents Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective Live in HudsonDate: Sunday, October 25, 2026Time: 3:00 PMLocation: Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House | 327 Warren Street, Hudson, New York 12534Ticket InformationIndividual in advance – $50.00Individual at the door – $55.00Young adult (30 and under) – $25 (choose Individual in advance ticket option, and use discount code YOUNG at checkout)Full-time student – $10 (choose Individual in advance ticket option, and use discount code FULLTIME at checkout)Children 16 & under w/ an adult – Free (choose Individual in advance ticket option, and use discount code FREE at checkout.Walk-ins welcome!.Clarion's ticketing platform charges a fee for all purchases (including sales at the door). Fees are waived, however, for full-time student ticket purchases.Program- Robert Schumann – Adagio and Allegro for Horn and Piano, Op. 70- Ethel Smyth – Trio for Violin, Horn and PianoIntermission (15 minutes)- Eleanor Alberga – Shining Gate of Morpheus for Horn and String Quartet- Robert Schumann – Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44About Clarion ConcertsClarion Concerts is committed to building awareness and educating audiences about chamber music and its expansive repertoire. We achieve this by commissioning and presenting new works, with special recognition for Black composers and musicians. Originally founded as The Clarion Society in 1957 by Newell Jenkins and Jack Hurley, the organization became known worldwide for early music concerts played on both modern and period instruments through the Leaf Peeper Concerts in Columbia County, New York. In June 1996, Clarion Concerts of Columbia County, Inc. became independent under Music Director Sanford Allen, the first African-American full-time member of the New York Philharmonic and an international soloist. He expanded Clarion's repertoire to include 19th- and 20th-century music together with its Baroque roots.Today, Clarion Concerts upholds its commitment to performing works by Black composers and other persons of color. To learn more and get involved, visit clarionconcerts and follow us on Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ) and LinkedIn (linkedin/company/clarion-concerts).About Kaleidoscope Chamber CollectiveKaleidoscope Chamber Collective was created in 2017 by Tom Poster and Elena Urioste through the BBC New Generation Artists Scheme. The Collective's flexible roster features many of today's most inspirational musicians, both instrumentalists and singers, and is particularly renowned for creative programming, marked by an ardent commitment to celebrating diversity and a desire to unearth lesser-known gems of the repertoire. Kaleidoscope's programs include celebrated chamber works by Mozart, Dvořák and Brahms, alongside unjustly neglected music by Coleridge-Taylor, Korngold, Pejačević and Price, and world premieres featuring works by Gary Carpenter, Cheryl Frances-Hoad, Alex Ho, Robin Holloway, Nicola LeFanu, Sir James MacMillan, Abel Selaocoe and Roderick Williams.The Collective is also passionate about inspiring the next generation of musicians through its work with Wigmore Hall's Learning Festival, the Benedetti Foundation, the Royal Academy of Music, and Oxford University's new Schwarzman Centre. Regularly broadcast on BBC Radio 3, Kaleidoscope holds major residencies at Aldeburgh, Cheltenham, Chipping Campden, Lammermuir and Ischia festivals, as well as a debut at the BBC Proms. To learn more visit and follow on IG at , FB at X at .

Roberta Tsang

Clarion Concerts

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