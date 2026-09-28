Nuway Custom Modular Homes Named Modular Home Builder Of The Year In Glasgow

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Kentucky builder of custom modular homes, serving customers nationwide, recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute.

GLASGOW, KY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NuWay Custom Modular Homes has been named Modular Home Builder of the Year in Glasgow by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's public review performance serving families in Kentucky and nationwide who are seeking affordable custom modular homes.

NuWay is a family-owned Kentucky company that builds custom modular homes and tiny homes for customers in Kentucky and across the country, with a focus on craftsmanship, honesty, and clear communication. The company pairs professional CAD designs and engineered drawings with certified modular plans, then lets customers choose floor plans, cabinets, flooring, colors, fixtures, and finishes so each build reflects their lifestyle rather than a one-size-fits-all model.

As a one-stop shop, NuWay supports projects from consultation and design through excavation, foundation, framing, utilities, septic, driveway work, delivery, and installation. Homes are built in Kentucky in a controlled manufacturing environment and certified nationwide, with warranty coverage that includes a five-year craftsmanship warranty and a one-year turnkey build warranty. Customers can choose shell, upgraded, or turnkey packages, with payment options that include cash and financing. The company operates from 2631 New Bowling Green Road in Glasgow, Kentucky.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, NuWay Custom Modular Homes holds a 5.0-star rating across 82 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About NuWay Custom Modular Homes

NuWay Custom Modular Homes is a family-owned Kentucky company building custom modular homes and tiny homes for customers in Kentucky and nationwide. Services include design, certified modular construction, delivery, installation, and turnkey site work for homeowners seeking affordable, customized housing. Contact: 2631 New Bowling Green Road, Glasgow, KY 42141; phone (270) 590-3744;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

JonMarc McDougan

NuWay Custom Modular Homes

(270) 590-3744

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NuWay Custom Modular Homes Named Modular Home Builder of the Year in Glasgow News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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