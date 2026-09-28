Kinzir Targets EU 2027 Battery Rules With Detachable Battery Car Vacuums, Electric Air Dusters, And Turbo Jet Fans

Mini Turbo Jet Fan Removable Battery Upgrade for EU 2027

Kinzir Targets EU 2027 Battery Rules With Detachable Electric air duster

Mfine Technology supports EU brands and wholesalers with cordless car vacuums, electric air dusters and mini turbo jet fans with replaceable battery packs.

- Gan HongchunHUIZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mfine Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd., the manufacturer behind Kinzir, has outlined its removable-battery product range and design services for brands preparing for the European Union's 2027 battery replacement requirements. The range covers cordless car vacuums, electric air dusters and mini turbo jet fans, supported by wholesale supply and custom manufacturing for overseas markets.The company's published upgrade plans cover detachable battery models and redesign options for products with built-in batteries. They give importers and private-label brands a basis for reviewing battery access, replacement instructions and spare-pack supply.“A replaceable battery gives owners a way to keep using a working vacuum or blower after the original battery wears out,” said Gan Hongchun, General Manager of Mfine Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.“For Kinzir's cordless car vacuums, electric air dusters and mini turbo jet fans, our development work addresses battery access, secure connections and replacement instructions. These are practical steps in helping our OEM and ODM customers prepare their product lines for the EU's 2027 battery requirements.”Battery replacement requirements take effect in February 2027According to European Commission guidance, Article 11 of Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 applies from 18 February 2027. Subject to specified exceptions, portable batteries incorporated into products must be readily removable and replaceable by end users. The obligation concerns the complete battery, rather than individual cells.The requirements extend beyond physical battery access to matters such as replacement instructions and spare-battery availability. Kinzir's designs support preparation for these requirements; conformity must be assessed for each finished product and its supporting documentation.Cordless car vacuums and detachable battery blowersKinzir's cordless car vacuum cleaners include the VC16R, which combines vacuuming and dust blowing with a battery pack that detaches from the handle. The VC26R provides another removable-battery car vacuum option, and the VC80 combines vacuum, air duster and turbo jet fan functions in one handheld device.The AD59 and AD80 address the electric air duster and compact blower categories with detachable battery designs. The AD47 mini turbo jet fan uses a detachable pack and a brushless motor for automotive cleaning and drying.A compatible charged spare pack can extend a cleaning session. Runtime per charge depends on battery capacity and operating mode. For distributors, the designs make replacement-pack supply and battery-related service part of product planning.Manufacturing support for brands and wholesale buyersHuizhou Mfine provides original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) services. Its capabilities include product design, mold development, assembly, and battery-pack work. Custom projects can cover battery access and connections, housing colors, logos and packaging.The company reports five production lines and an ISO 9001:2015-certified factory. Its equipment supports insertion and extraction life, button-life and transport vibration tests to assess product durability.Kinzir's export compliance information covers CE marking, restrictions on hazardous substances (RoHS), US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements, Japan's electrical product safety requirements (PSE), UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking and California Proposition 65 (CA65). Applicable declarations, test reports, and other documents depend on the model and destination market.Further details are available in Kinzir's removable battery upgrade overview.About KinzirKinzir is a brand of Mfine Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer based in Huizhou, Guangdong, China. The company specializes in cordless vacuum cleaners, electric air dusters, and mini turbo jet fans. It provides product development, wholesale supply and OEM/ODM manufacturing for domestic and overseas customers.Media contactMfine Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd (Kinzir)Contact: Dannie ZouEmail:...Telephone / WhatsApp: +8615814629323Website:

Dannie Zou

Mfine Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd (Kinzir)

+86 15814629323

...

MFINE Electric Air Duster Facotory

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Kinzir Targets EU 2027 Battery Rules With Detachable Battery Car Vacuums, Electric Air Dusters, and Turbo Jet Fans News Provided By Shanghai Danshang Technology Co., Ltd. September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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