Saudi Arabia Announces Launch Of Hajj Package For Foreign Pilgrims

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia announced the launch of a comprehensive package for foreign Hajj pilgrim, which cover services all the way from arrival to departure in a single electronic contract on the "electronic path" platform.

The package includes four main services: holy sites services, hospitality facilities in Makkah and Madinah, transportation, and catering, with optional enrichment services available. According to the Saudi news agency, the package enables foreign Hajj affairs offices and agencies to design programmes suited to different pilgrim groups within a clear and flexible contractual framework. The Saudi ministry confirmed that the launch comes as part of its early preparations for the 1448 AH Hajj (2027) season.

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Hajj takes place between the Islamic calendar dates of Dhul Hijjah 8 and 13 every year. Since the Islamic calendar is a lunar one, corresponding Gregorian dates vary year to year, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, as is the case with all Hijri months.

Registration for UAE citizens

For UAE citizens who wish to perform the Hajj pilgrimage next year, registration started on September 14 and closed on September 25, as per an announcement by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat. Pilgrims will be selected through an automated screening process and the approved criteria and requirements.

The screening of applications is expected to be completed and the names of approved UAE pilgrims will be announced on October 9, after which they will be contacted to complete the necessary procedures.

As earlier reported by Khaleej Times, UAE announced that people travelling for Hajj and Umrah have been added to the priority groups for seasonal influenza vaccination as health authorities expand the 2026–27 national campaign. Health officials in the UAE said that vaccines have already been distributed across healthcare facilities.

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