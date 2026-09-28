India, France Advance Space Partnership With Focus On Human Spaceflight, Start-Ups: Dr. Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday met his French counterpart Prof. Philippe Baptiste and said that the cooperation in space sector between India and France entered a new phase with focus on human spaceflight, start-ups along with new space ecosystem.

India-France space cooperation has evolved from the early sounding rocket experiments of the 1960s into a broad and expanding partnership encompassing joint satellite missions, launch vehicle technologies, human spaceflight and emerging space applications, the minister said.

Dr. Singh met the high-level French delegation and said that the relationship now offers scope to build a larger ecosystem linking governments, research institutions, industry and start‐ups.

The meeting covered the Space Summit, India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and priorities in scientific and technological cooperation, including Space, CEFIPRA and Blue Economy, an official statement said.

Dr. Singh referred to Megha-Tropiques and SARAL, jointly built by ISRO and CNES, as well as cooperation in launch vehicle engine development, as milestones of enduring bilateral partnership.

The third joint satellite, TRISHNA will soon be developed, the minister said, and appreciated CNES support to India's Gaganyaan programme, including supply of consumables and training of flight surgeons.

Indian and French teams have also initiated discussions on microgravity research and parabolic flights in connection with human spaceflight.

The minister said the ongoing transformation of India's space sector has created new possibilities for the two countries to expand cooperation beyond government institutions and established agencies.

Over 400 Indian space start-ups are now engaged in areas including rocket building, satellite building and space applications.

Dr. Singh said the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, inaugurated in February, provides an important platform to take the partnership in innovation and emerging technologies forward.

French Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space Prof. Philippe Baptiste welcomed greater cooperation in human spaceflight, astronaut health, microgravity research and parabolic flights, the statement from the Department of Space said.

-IANS

aar/pk