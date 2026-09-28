Anil Kapoor Feels Blessed That Lata Mangeshkar Became A Part Of His Cinematic Journey

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor feels blessed that legendary Lata Mangeshkar became a part of his cinematic journey.

Sharing a photo of the acclaimed singer, the 'Animal' actor wrote on his official handle, "Lata ji's voice has accompanied generations, and I feel blessed that it also became a part of my own journey. Remembering her, her music and all those beautiful memories on her birthday (sic)".

Others from the entertainment and music industry also used social media to remember Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

Singer Kumar Sanu shared on his official handle, "Lata Didi... your voice touched every soul and gave meaning to emotions beyond words. I feel blessed to have grown up listening to you, learning from you and having had the honour of singing alongside you. Sharing the same musical era and being able to lend my voice to songs with you is a memory I will cherish forever."

Singer Roop Kumar Rathod described Lata Mangeshkar's voice as something that went beyond music and became an emotion for generations.

"Remembering the legendary Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji on her birth anniversary voice was more than music-it was an emotion that touched generations and continues to live in millions of hearts.

A timeless legend whose melodies will forever remain a part of India's soul. Happy Birthday in the stars, Lata ji. Your voice will live on forever. #LataMangeshkar #BharatRatna #Legend #MelodyQueen #IndianMusic #ForeverInOurHearts," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Nitin Mukesh paid a tribute to the legendary singer, saying,“Each living moment I long to hear you in person... Till we meet once again, let the Gods rejoice with your music.”

Known for some memorable songs such as 'Aayega Aanewala', 'Lag Ja Gale', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh', 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se', 'Tujhe Dekha To', 'Humko Humise Chura Lo', 'Jiya Jale', and 'Luka Chuppi', Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 92 on February 6, 2022.