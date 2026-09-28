Bengal CID, STF Probe Murder Of BJP Leader In Bolpur

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) West Bengal Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Task Force (STF) on Monday began investigating the murder of 47-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandan Bhalla, who was shot dead by miscreants last night in Birbhum district's Bolpur.

Police started the investigation at the crime spot in the morning. DIG and District Superintendent of Police Vidit Raj Bhundesh personally supervised the probe. Investigators are examining both political conflict and land dispute angles. The SP said they were pursuing all possible leads.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Milpara area of Trishulapatti, ward number 12 of Bolpur Municipality. According to the family, Bhalla, who worked as a cashier in the Bolpur Land and Land Reforms Department and was also involved in land transactions, had left home to show a plot to a potential buyer. Two assailants allegedly arrived on a bike and shot him at point-blank range before fleeing.

Bhalla was the BJP president of booth number 202 in ward number 11 of Bolpur Municipality. His younger son Subhrakanti Bhalla lodged a written complaint at Bolpur police station, though no specific names were mentioned in the FIR.

Police cordoned off the scene immediately after the murder. Police brought a dog from Asansol on Monday morning. The German Shepherd 'Lucky' tracked a trail to Aarti Cinema intersection, about five kilometres away, suggesting the miscreants may have escaped via Bahiri village.

Later, a six-member forensic team collected samples including blood, bike tyre marks and shoe prints. Investigators are probing the type of firearm used, the firing distance and the weapon's source.

Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the scene and nearby areas to identify suspicious movements before and after the incident. Investigators are also checking Bhalla's mobile call records to determine who contacted him before the murder and whether any calls were made during the incident.

The deceased's family suspects a political motive. His wife Shyamoli Bhalla said:“It is a political murder. My husband was called from his house and shot dead. Let the police arrest the culprits. We want punishment. Our family is broken.”

BJP's Birbhum organisational district president Udayshankar Banerjee said the matter was under investigation. He added that he had asked police to probe thoroughly and arrest the culprits, and would report the matter to the party's top leadership.