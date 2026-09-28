Kasturirangan Report: BJP MP Urges Expert Commission For Land Survey

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday urged the Karnataka government to form an expert commission to conduct a detailed land survey in the state under the Kasturirangan report, similar to the exercise undertaken in Kerala.

Poojary represents the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, where concerns over the report remain high.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Poojary said the commission should be given six months to one year to complete the survey and submit its report to the Centre.

He emphasised that the exercise should clearly demarcate forest and non-forest areas and recommend measures to prevent hardships to farmers and affected communities.

He noted that the BJP would stand with the state government on behalf of the people of Karnataka. If there were shortcomings in the Kasturirangan and Madhav Gadgil reports, he said, the role of decisions taken by the then Central government should also be mentioned.

Poojary explained that the Centre had issued the notification in view of directions and proceedings before the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

He recalled urging both previous and incumbent chief ministers to constitute a commission to address concerns arising from the proposed implementation of the recommendations.

“There should be no politics over the Kasturirangan report. Do not create confusion. If protecting the interests of farmers is the government's position, we will fully support it,” he said.

On the drought situation in Karnataka, Poojary urged political parties not to politicise the issue and called for equal treatment of farmers and constituencies. He stressed that measures should protect cattle and assist people forced to migrate in search of work.

He suggested incorporating the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) into drought-relief measures to provide employment and support to affected people. The BJP, he said, would cooperate with the government in resolving people's problems.

On the controversy surrounding Vande Mataram, Poojary accused Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and the Congress government of opposing the national song for political and electoral reasons.

He urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to ensure that Vande Mataram is respected instead of confronting the Union government.

Reacting to the Election Commission controversy, Poojary said the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners had clarified that the Commission had no internal confusion.

He alleged that the clarification had left Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in an awkward position.

He also criticised what he described as inconsistent positions on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging that the Congress accepts EVMs when it wins in Karnataka and Kerala but questions them when the BJP wins in West Bengal.

Poojary said such allegations and complaints should be assessed on factual grounds rather than being made without considering the relevant facts.