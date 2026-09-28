Rajnath Singh To Lead Discussion On Maritime Security At Naval Commanders' Meet Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Tuesday share his vision on national maritime perspectives and expectations from the Indian Navy at the start of the Commanders' Conference 2026/02, an official said.

The second edition of 2026 Indian Navy's biannual conference in 2026 will also be attended by the Chief of the Defence Staff and the Chief of the Army Staff, with both expected to engage with Naval Commanders to foster tri-Services synergy and integration, said the Defence Ministry official in a statement on Monday.

The Commanders' Conference 2026/02 will be held over three days, starting Tuesday, at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi.

As the Navy's Apex-Level forum, the Conference provides an avenue for senior naval leadership, including outstation operational and area commanders, to undertake a comprehensive review of operational preparedness at the military-strategic level and engage with senior government functionaries through an institutionalised mechanism, the statement said.

The conference will be pivotal in underscoring the Indian Navy's contribution towards safeguarding India's maritime interests, including 'Security of Energy' amidst the ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

The Navy's resolute conduct of the ongoing Operation Urja Suraksha and its emergence as a credible maritime force further bolsters its stature as a Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, the statement said.

During the conference, the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with the Commanders-in-Chief, will review key focus areas, namely Operations, Materiel, Logistics, HR, Training, induction of niche technologies such as AI, Big Data Analysis (BDA), Autonomous/Uncrewed Systems, and Cyber Operations, reinforcing the need to imbibe cutting-edge warfighting concepts and accelerating technology absorption.

On a broader canvas, the Navy's apex leadership will assess overall preparedness to optimise force levels and enhance combat readiness in consonance with three foundational pillars of 'JAI – Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, Innovation', in pursuit of the GoI's vision of Aatmanirbharta and Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Indian Navy continues to maintain a high tempo of operations, steadfast on its course as a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive, and Future-Ready Force in the service of the nation, the statement said.