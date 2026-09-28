South India Weather: ISRO Satellite Image Reveals Surprising Weather Shift

South India is witnessing a change in weather conditions as the Southwest Monsoon withdraws ISRO satellite image shows changing weather patterns, while low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring rainfall to parts of South India.

India is witnessing a noticeable shift in weather patterns as the Southwest Monsoon begins to weaken and withdraw from several regions. Satellite images captured by INSAT-3DS between September 23 and 27 show significant changes across the country, with rainfall continuing in some northern areas while clear skies prevail over parts of Northwest and Central India.

Western Disturbance Brings Rainfall

A Western Disturbance has brought rainfall to parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Delhi-NCR region as the monsoon winds weaken.

Meanwhile, skies remain largely clear over Northwest and Central India, signalling changing weather conditions as the monsoon withdrawal progresses.

Rainfall activity is expected to decrease further towards the end of September as the Southwest Monsoon continues to withdraw. The changing weather pattern marks the transition towards the post-monsoon season across several parts of the country.

The Southwest Monsoon is entering its withdrawal phase, with the process beginning earlier than usual this year. While monsoon withdrawal typically starts after October 15, it has already commenced from western Rajasthan. Like the onset of the monsoon, the timing of its withdrawal can also vary from year to year depending on prevailing weather conditions.

Monsoon Withdrawal Begins From Western Rajasthan

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon has commenced from western Rajasthan. The timing of monsoon withdrawal is not fixed and can change each year, just as the date of the monsoon's arrival varies.

The early withdrawal this year marks a shift in weather patterns as the country gradually transitions towards the post-monsoon season.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in several parts of South India under the influence of a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Local weather systems are also expected to trigger scattered rainfall in some areas, with light rain likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Light rain is forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with some areas of Karnataka and districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weather systems may continue to bring scattered rainfall to these regions over the coming days.

After a prolonged spell of dry weather in several parts of Karnataka, rainfall is expected to return to the state on September 28 and 29. The change in weather conditions is likely to be associated with a drop in atmospheric pressure, bringing rain to parts of the state after the recent dry spell.

Rainfall Expected On September 28 And 29

Rainy weather is expected to return to Karnataka on September 28 and 29 as atmospheric pressure decreases. Some parts of the state may receive rainfall during this period, while dry conditions could continue in other areas.

The change is expected to bring temporary relief from the prevailing dry weather in parts of Karnataka.

According to the India Meteorological Department's seven-day forecast for Karnataka, isolated rainfall is likely in South Interior Karnataka from September 28 to October 1. Several districts may also receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms on September 29 and 30, before rainfall activity is expected to gradually decrease towards the first week of October.

Rain And Thunderstorms Expected

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in several districts, including Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya and Shivamogga, on September 29 and 30.

Isolated rainfall may continue in parts of South Interior Karnataka until October 1, after which rainfall activity is expected to gradually subside.