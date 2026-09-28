Tawang Marathon To Showcase Arunachal's Himalayan Landscape, Cultural Heritage: CM Pema Khandu

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Sep 28 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday that the Tawang Marathon was conceived not merely as a sporting event but as a platform to bring together sports, the state's Himalayan landscape, cultural heritage and the warmth of its people, while promoting responsible tourism.

Khandu launched the Tawang Marathon 2026 logo and unveiled its official T-shirt, finisher medal and mascot at an event held at the Chief Minister's Office here.

He also inaugurated the event's official website and registration platform, setting the stage for the fourth edition of the high-altitude endurance event, scheduled to be held on October 24.

Organised by the Arunachal Pradesh government in close association with the Indian Army, the Tawang Marathon will bring together civilian runners and defence personnel on a course situated at around 10,000 feet above sea level, against the backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas.

This year's edition is expected to attract more than 4,000 participants, including over 200 elite runners from across India and from Kenya, Ethiopia and Nepal, alongside amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts.

"When we first envisioned Tawang Marathon, the idea was never just to organise a race. It was to create a platform where sport meets the majesty of our Himalayan landscape, where the culture and warmth of our people find a global stage, and where Arunachal Pradesh's story of responsible tourism is told to the world," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister added that each element of the new marathon identity unveiled today carries a distinct part of the Tawang story.

He said the logo reflects the spirit of the mountains and people, the mascot represents the warmth of Tawang, the finisher medal symbolises the grit involved in overcoming the altitude and terrain, while the official T-shirt would carry the story of Tawang wherever runners travel.

The high-altitude course presents a distinctive endurance challenge, with altitude, terrain and weather requiring participants to prepare carefully.

Runners are being encouraged to reach Tawang two to three days ahead of race day to allow for acclimatisation, bib collection and medical guidance.

Preparations for the event include race operations, medical assistance, hydration and aid stations, with coordination among organising authorities and local stakeholders.

Runner preparedness, community participation and respect for the mountain environment remain key components of the event.

Beyond the sporting challenge, the marathon is expected to contribute to Arunachal Pradesh's growing sports tourism sector.

The influx of runners and their families is likely to generate opportunities for local hotels, homestays, transport operators, guides and other businesses.

The event will also provide visitors an opportunity to experience Tawang's Monpa traditions, historic monastery and local hospitality, thereby linking the sporting experience with the destination's cultural and tourism offerings.

The Chief Minister invited runners, sports enthusiasts and travellers from across India and abroad to participate in the fourth edition and experience Tawang.

Chief Minister Khandu placed on record his appreciation for the organising team, VAS Coreworks LLP, and all stakeholders associated with the marathon for their efforts in building the event over the years.

Sports Minister Kento Jini joined the meeting through video conference.

Also present were Abu Tayeng, Sports Secretary; Akshat Kaushal, Special Secretary; and Tadar Appa, Sports Director.