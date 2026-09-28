Azerbaijan Expands Local Assembly Of Electric Buses

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The electric buses, which can be seen on the streets of Baku and other cities in Azerbaijan, are already being assembled at the Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park.

This was reported by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The assembly of electric buses is carried out by BYD Azerbaijan Energy Automotive Factory LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park, which is managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Chinese company BYD, and its investment value exceeds 29 million manats. The plant is expected to employ 600 people and assemble 250–300 electric buses annually.

In the initial phase, the company is assembling 12-meter-long BYD K9UD electric buses. The buses are designed to carry 82 passengers and can travel up to 350 kilometers on a full charge.

In 2025, a contract was also signed with BakuBus LLC for the supply of electric buses worth 16.6 million manat ($9.7 million).

Electric buses assembled in Sumgayit are already in use in various cities across Azerbaijan. For example, the 60 BYD electric buses put into service in the city of Nakhchivan in August 2026 were also assembled at the Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park.

The project contributes to the development of local electric vehicle production in Azerbaijan, the adoption of modern technologies, the expansion of industrial capacity, and increased localization in the automotive industry.

The Sumgayit Industrial Park was established by Decree No. 548 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 21, 2011. The main objective of establishing the park is to create favorable conditions for the development of competitive industrial production based on innovative and high technologies in the country, to support entrepreneurship, to ensure the sustainable development of the non-oil sector, and to increase employment in the manufacturing sector.

Currently, the total area of the Sumgait Industrial Park is 640 hectares. The total investment in projects being implemented in the park amounts to $3.94 billion, and the creation of 6,134 permanent jobs is planned.