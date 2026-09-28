EDI Or API, Bluegrass Speaks Both: Inside The Integration Stack Built To Fit Any Customer.

No two customers connect to their 3PL the same way. Bluegrass Supply Chain built its systems so that isn't a problem.

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 3PL is only as fast as the data flowing into it. Bluegrass Supply Chain built its integration stack around a simple rule: customers shouldn't have to change how they operate just to work with a warehouse partner.Bluegrass supports two parallel integration paths, giving customers a choice rather than a mandate. For traditional EDI, Bluegrass partners with SPS Commerce as its full-service EDI provider. Customers send their EDI directly to SPS, which runs dedicated translation maps for Deposco, the warehouse management system powering Bluegrass's facilities, so they never have to leave their native format.Before we go any further, what is EDI and API anyway?EDI (Electronic Data Interchange): a standardized way for two computer systems, like a customer's order system and Bluegrass's warehouse, to automatically exchange documents such as purchase orders and shipping confirmations, without anyone re-keying the data by hand.API (Application Programming Interface): the more modern equivalent. It lets two systems talk to each other in real time over the internet, and it's typically how newer, cloud-based platforms connect.Different technology, same goal: get information moving without manual work.For API-based systems, Bluegrass connects through its integration partner Zynque. For regulated categories like tobacco, Bluegrass works with Inexto for track-and-trace compliance, meeting serialization and reporting requirements a standard fulfillment integration doesn't cover."We don't ask customers to adapt to us. Whether they run EDI, API, or need specialized compliance tracking, our job is to make the connection invisible so they can focus on their business." said Hilarie Spalding, VP of Business Development at Bluegrass Supply Chain.Day to day, those mechanics run on a small set of standard transactions that automate steps rather than phone calls, emails, or manual data entry:940 (Warehouse Shipping Order): the customer's sales order, telling Bluegrass what to ship and to whom.945 (Warehouse Shipping Advice): Bluegrass's confirmation that the order has shipped, letting the customer start billing and notify their own customer that product is on the way.943 (Warehouse Stock Transfer Shipment Advice): the customer's notice of inbound inventory, so Bluegrass knows what's arriving before it shows up.944 (Warehouse Stock Transfer Receipt Advice): Bluegrass's confirmation of exactly what was received against that inbound notice."EDI integration means our customers don't have to think about the handoff. Orders and shipment updates flow automatically between their systems and ours, so their teams spend less time on data entry and more time growing their business." said Keith Stubblefield, Director of IT at Bluegrass Supply Chain.Learn more about Bluegrass's technology and automation capabilities:Contact us onlineAbout Bluegrass Supply ChainFounded in 2002 and headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Bluegrass Supply Chain Services is a full-service 3PL provider specializing in warehousing and fulfillment, transportation management, and technology-driven supply chain solutions for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers across North America. Bluegrass Supply Chain operates 13 facilities across Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama, serving clients in, but not limited to, food and beverage, consumer goods, automotive, light sub-assembly, and nutraceuticals.... | 270-282-0011 |Grow boldly. We'll deliver.

Logan Locke

Bluegrass Supply Chain

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EDI or API, Bluegrass Speaks Both: Inside the Integration Stack Built to Fit Any Customer. News Provided By Bluegrass Supply Chain September 28, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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