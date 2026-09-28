Subhasree Sengupta, Recognized By Influential Women, Explores Human-AI Collaboration And Digital Learning

FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An Interdisciplinary Researcher at Florida State University Examines How Emerging Technologies Can Foster Learning, Connection, and Professional GrowthTallahassee, Florida – Subhasree Sengupta, Assistant Professor at Florida State University, is pursuing an interdisciplinary body of research focused on the evolving relationship between people, technology, learning, and professional development. Holding a joint appointment with the Learning Systems Institute and the School of Information, Subhasree investigates how emerging digital environments, including social media platforms, online communities, and generative AI ecosystems, can create alternative spaces for expression, learning, collaboration, and growth.Her research brings together human-AI collaboration, AI and education, responsible technology design, collaborative learning, workforce development, and AI-mediated communication. Through this work, Subhasree seeks to understand how digital engagement can support resilience, empowerment, and meaningful opportunities for individuals navigating an increasingly technology-driven world.Subhasree's academic journey reflects the interdisciplinary perspective that defines her work today. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Information Science from Syracuse University, where her dissertation examined how online communities, particularly discussion forums such as Reddit, can provide support, resilience, and community-building opportunities for women in technical fields. Her educational background also includes a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Southern California, a User Experience Design Certificate in User-Centered Design from Cornell University, and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and with High Distinction.With a foundation in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, Subhasree combines computational, qualitative, and design-based research methods. Her work spans Computational Social Science, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Computer-Supported Cooperative Work (CSCW), Social Network Analysis (SNA), and informal learning, allowing her to examine both the technical structures and human experiences that influence how people interact with digital environments.A central theme throughout her work is the potential of technology to help people discover what they want to learn, who they aspire to become, and how they can connect with others. Rather than approaching technology solely through its technical capabilities, Subhasree is interested in the ways people use digital spaces to develop interests, cultivate professional identities, build communities, and navigate new opportunities.This perspective is also reflected in her approach to success. Subhasree does not define success primarily through traditional external measures such as achieving specific goals or reaching particular social or professional milestones. Instead, she views success as something more intrinsic, rooted in passion, satisfaction, fulfillment, and the process of continuing to learn.For Subhasree, even learning something new can represent success. This perspective has helped her maintain a sense of purpose despite the unpredictability and setbacks that naturally accompany professional and personal growth. She believes that relying too heavily on external metrics can make life more difficult, while allowing space for intrinsic fulfillment can create a more sustainable approach to achievement and progress.A mentor's advice has also remained influential in how Subhasree approaches her career: do something that keeps you awake at night. The idea resonated deeply with her and encouraged her to think about her work in terms of genuine curiosity and passion. That mindset continues to inform her commitment to research and to exploring questions that matter to people and society.Subhasree also emphasizes resilience when offering advice to others. She recognizes that people pursuing ambitious ideas often find themselves on uncharted ground, particularly when attempting something that has not been done before. Setbacks and hurdles are therefore an expected part of the process rather than reasons to abandon a goal.When something does not work, Subhasree encourages people to consider what can be changed, augmented, or approached differently. Whether that means exploring a new direction, presenting an idea in another way, or finding a more effective way to communicate one's value to a particular audience, she believes innovation can emerge from obstacles.Her career reflects this same commitment to exploration and lifelong learning. Through research, teaching, and service, Subhasree continues to connect technical and social perspectives while helping learners and professionals navigate an evolving digital landscape. By examining how people interact with emerging technologies and with one another, she contributes to conversations about responsible innovation, education, collaboration, and the future of work.Ultimately, Subhasree's work is grounded in the belief that technology can do more than automate tasks or provide information. When thoughtfully designed and meaningfully used, digital environments can give people new ways to learn, express themselves, connect with communities, and pursue the futures they envision.Learn More about Subhasree Sengupta:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Subhasree Sengupta, Recognized By Influential Women, Explores Human-AI Collaboration And Digital Learning News Provided By Influential Women September 28, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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