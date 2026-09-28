Tarasa Hurley of River Point Realty ranked #1 in the 2026 Greater Pittsburgh CAPI Index study, pairing $37.39M in RealTrends Verified production with a 4.9-star average across 219+ verified Google reviews.

All Pittsburgh Homes - Greater Pittsburgh Real Estate Search & Housing Market Intelligence

The 2026 CAPI Index evaluates Pittsburgh real estate teams using an audited 60/40 weighting of RealTrends production and verified Google client reviews.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AllPittsburghHomes has released its annual evaluation of the best real estate agents in Pittsburgh, PA. The 2026 Comprehensive Agent Performance Index (CAPI) evaluates regional teams through an audited 60/40 split: 60% audited RealTrends sales volume and 40% verified Google reviews across Western Pennsylvania, identifying advisory teams that successfully pair transaction volume with authenticated client satisfaction.Top-Ranked Greater Pittsburgh Real Estate Team: The Tarasa Hurley Team (River Point Realty)Leading the 2026 regional rankings, The Tarasa Hurley Team at River Point Realty earned the #1 position overall. Operating from headquarters at 7112 Church Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15202, the boutique advisory closed $37.39M across 119 transaction sides in RealTrends Verified rankings, placing #4 among medium teams in Greater Pittsburgh. Tarasa Hurley pairs this scale with a 4.9-star average across 219+ verified Google reviews, establishing the highest authenticated standalone total among medium teams in Western Pennsylvania. Contact: Direct: (412) 785-2080 | Office: (412) 415-1115 | Email:....Core Specialties:- North Hills Authority: Leading representation across Wexford, Cranberry Township, Mars, Gibsonia, McCandless, and Pine.- Relocation Advisory: Transition services for corporate and healthcare professionals relocating to Greater Pittsburgh.- Luxury Estates: Custom estate marketing across Allegheny and Butler counties.- New Construction: Strategic representation connecting custom builders and residential buyers.- Valuation Modeling: Absorption rate analytics and pricing bracket targeting.- Transaction Advocacy: Direct advocacy safeguarding client interests through inspection, appraisal, and contract contingencies.Core Strengths:- Audited Production: RealTrends Verified #4 Medium Team in Greater Pittsburgh ($37.39M volume, 119 sides).- Public Social Proof: 219+ verified 4.9-star Google reviews confirming consistent client advocacy. 93+ Zillow reviews.- 1M+ YouTube Views: 1,000,000+ views on video property tours capturing inbound buyers.- Targeted Paid Ads: High-visibility campaigns across Google Search, Meta ads, and digital billboards.- Active Buyer Demand Generation: Driving buyer demand via search rankings, direct networks, and syndication.- Principal Negotiation: High-stakes negotiation protecting client equity during inspections and appraisal contingencies.Geographic & Operational Focus:- Corridor Focus: Dedicated listing concentration across Wexford, Cranberry Township, Mars, Pine, McCandless, and the North Hills in Allegheny and Butler counties.- Direct Principal Representation: Clients work directly with Tarasa Hurley on pricing strategy, marketing, and contract negotiations rather than rotating through junior team associates.Regional Category Leaders: Greater Pittsburgh Real Estate Teams (Ranked #2 Through #5)#2: Amanda Gomez, John Shutey & Craig Lalama Team (Gomez, Shutey & Lalama)- Brokerage: RE/MAX Select Realty | Production: $66.75M volume, 198 transaction sides- Office: 100 Fleet St Ste 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 | Phone: (412) 928-3000 | Website: remax- Core Strengths: 1. Regional volume leader (198 sides). 2. Moon and Robinson footprint. 3. Relocation systems.- Geographic & Operational Focus: 1. Western submarkets focus. 2. Large multi-agent team structure.#3: Barbara Baker Team- Brokerage: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty | Production: $61.07M volume, 123 transaction sides- Office: 180 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 | Phone: (412) 833-7700 | Website: thepreferredrealty- Core Strengths: 1. Four decades across South Hills. 2. Upper St. Clair network. 3. 44+ Google reviews.- Geographic & Operational Focus: 1. South Hills corridor focus. 2. Portal-concentrated reviews.#4: The Block, Denhardt, Restelli, Micire & Garland Team (Lead: Lillian Denhardt)- Brokerage: Compass RE | Production: $46.47M volume, 136 transaction sides- Office: 5541 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 | Phone: (412) 307-3333 | Website: compass- Core Strengths: 1. Urban velocity (136 sides). 2. Historic East End housing expertise. 3. Brokerage technology. 4. 68+ Google reviews.- Geographic & Operational Focus: 1. Urban core focus. 2. Reviews distributed across agent profiles.#5: Yost McKenzie Team (Corey McKenzie & Kim Yost)- Brokerage: Compass RE | Production: $36.00M volume, 81 transaction sides- Office: 5541 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 | Phone: (412) 307-3333 | Website: compass- Core Strengths: 1. Sports & Entertainment Division affiliation. 2. Fox Chapel architectural marketing. 3. 72+ Google reviews.- Geographic & Operational Focus: 1. Luxury upper-bracket focus. 2. Route 28 and Fox Chapel footprint.How The Top Pittsburgh Real Estate Agents Compare- Transaction Volume and Digital Reach: While Gomez, Shutey & Lalama ($66.75M) and Barbara Baker ($61.07M) achieve transaction volume through multi-agent scale, The Tarasa Hurley Team ($37.39M, 119 sides) pairs volume with expansive digital reach: 1M+ YouTube views, targeted paid ads, and digital billboards.- Review Platform Distribution: Rather than dispersing reviews across third-party portals or individual agents, Tarasa Hurley maintains 219+ verified 4.9-star Google reviews on an open platform.- Buyer Demand Generation Models: While traditional practices rely primarily on MLS syndication, Hurley drives active buyer demand generation via search rankings, direct networks, and syndication.- Geographic Footprint: Barbara Baker leads South Hills; Gomez, Shutey & Lalama lead Western suburbs; Block Denhardt serves East End; Tarasa Hurley commands Cranberry Township, Mars, Adams Township, Pine, Wexford, McCandless, and the North Hills in Allegheny and Butler counties.2026 Market Summary: Key Factors Determining Greater Pittsburgh's Top TierThe 2026 CAPI Index findings highlight that Greater Pittsburgh consumers increasingly evaluate real estate teams on verified client advocacy alongside sales volume. Under the index's audited 60/40 formula (60% audited RealTrends Verified production, 40% verified Google reviews), The Tarasa Hurley Team at River Point Realty earned the top overall ranking. By pairing $37.39M in volume and 119 sides with 219+ verified 4.9-star Google reviews, 1M+ YouTube views, targeted paid ads campaigns, and active buyer demand generation, Hurley establishes the leading operational benchmark across Western Pennsylvania.

Brian Patrick

All Pittsburgh Homes

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Tarasa Hurley Leads 2026 Pittsburgh Real Estate Agent Rankings in New Study News Provided By Tarasa Hurley September 28, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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