Getsetup And NTUC Health Launch National-Scale Hybrid Active Ageing Model Across Singapore

GetSetUp Guides lead an ice cream making session during the launch of the NTUC and GetSetUp collaboration.

GetSetUp's Singapore platform offers opportunities for older adults to age well, stay purposeful, and keep contributing.

Explore the lifetime of experience offered by GetSetUp Guides where Singapore's seniors share skills, pass on wisdom, and stay connected, because giving back is good for everyone.

Two-year collaboration brings GetSetUp's platform to all 27 NTUC Health Active Ageing Centres in one of the world's most advanced markets for healthy aging

- Lawrence KosickMIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GetSetUp, the global Healthy Aging platform that helps organizations empower older adults to live happier, healthier, and more purposeful lives, today announced a two-year collaboration with NTUC Health, one of Singapore's largest eldercare and active ageing providers. The GetSetUp Digital Active Ageing Platform integrates with NTUC Health's network of 27 Active Ageing Centres (AACs), establishing Singapore's first digital third space for older adults. It combines in-centre activity with live virtual programs and peer-led interest groups so that active aging continues after the centre doors close with access to GetSetUp classes on:Building the first global brand for healthy agingEvery consumer category has global brands people recognize and trust. Aging has none. The generation now reaching retirement is the largest, healthiest, and most educated in history, with decades ahead of it, yet the infrastructure built to serve it was designed for frailty. GetSetUp was founded six years ago to close that gap and build the first brand older adults anywhere associate with staying active, learning, connecting, and contributing.A 2023 McKinsey Health Institute survey across 21 countries found that purpose, physical activity, lifelong learning, and meaningful connection are among the factors most strongly tied to how older adults rate their health. Roughly one in five want to work but are not doing so, and volunteering shows the strongest link to better perceived health of any form of participation.GetSetUp proved the model in the United States, where it works with more than 60 health insurers and over 30 government agencies and has reached more than 4 million older adults, then extended it to India. In 2026 it entered Singapore directly, launching at with a local entity, a Singapore-based team, and early partnerships with insurers and active ageing centres. Through its local reseller, iWOW Technology Limited, it has been building a Singapore Guide community and a program catalogue shaped for local members, from Healthier SG and CPF planning to Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil-language sessions. The three markets span the full arc of aging societies: one super-aged, one heading there, and one with among the largest older populations on earth. The platform, Guide credential, and content library are held globally; local partners bring their communities, infrastructure, and cultural context. The NTUC Health collaboration is the first national-scale deployment on that foundation, and the template GetSetUp intends to extend to further active ageing, community, healthcare, and financial partners across Singapore."Six years ago we set out to build something that did not exist: a global brand for healthy aging, built by older adults for older adults," said Lawrence Kosick, CEO of GetSetUp. "Singapore is the world's leading super-aged society, thinking about every dimension of aging at once: physical, mental, social, financial, and purposeful work. We are excited to partner with NTUC Health to bring all of that to Singaporeans, and to show this model works wherever people are living longer."From participants to community leaders"Our Active Ageing Centres are more than physical spaces. They are communities where seniors come together to learn, stay active and build meaningful connections," said Mr Choo Kin Poo, CEO of NTUC Health. "Through our collaboration with GetSetUp, we want to extend that sense of community beyond the physical centre, giving seniors greater flexibility in how and when they participate."Rather than treating older adults only as program participants, NTUC Health and GetSetUp are creating pathways for them to become contributors, facilitators, and community leaders. Active agers at NTUC Health centres will be trained as GetSetUp Guides to host virtual and hybrid sessions, share their knowledge and lived experience, and build communities around common interests. Every new Guide expands NTUC Health's capacity to offer more programs to its members, so the community grows itself.What the deployment shows partners globally- Purposeful work as a global need: Wherever people are living longer, older adults want to keep contributing, and the Guide model builds that into any partner's program.- A global community and brand: One community of older adults across three societies at different stages of aging: Singapore already super-aged, the U.S. heading there, and India next in line.- Multiple modes of engagement: Digital, in-person, and hybrid delivery that extends the physical infrastructure governments and health systems already operate.- Evidence-based programs, locally adapted: Proven approaches to healthy aging tailored to regional and cultural context.The Singapore deployment is delivered through iWOW Technology Limited, GetSetUp's local reseller, which provides on-the-ground implementation and support to NTUC Health's centres, and will extend the platform to further active ageing, community, and healthcare partners across Singapore through .

Liz Miller

GetSetUp

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GetSetUp and NTUC Health Launch National-Scale Hybrid Active Ageing Model Across Singapore News Provided By GetSetUp September 28, 2026, 13:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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