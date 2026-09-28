Partnrup's Agentic Influencer Marketing Platform Cuts Campaign Development Time By More Than 99%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Platform rebuild compresses 24+ hours of discovery, vetting, shortlisting & campaign preparation into a faster workflow, while making setup 3.4x faster.

- Jessica Thorpe, CEO and Co-Founder of partnrUPBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- partnrUP today announced a major rebuild of its influencer marketing platform designed to reduce the manual work required to move from campaign idea to creator activation.For enterprise brands and agencies, campaign development often extends well beyond configuration inside an influencer marketing platform. Teams can spend roughly 20 hours on creator discovery, vetting, shortlisting and preparing recommendations for review, followed by additional time developing campaign strategy and a strong creative brief.partnrUP's rebuilt agentic platform is designed to compress that work by more than 99%, using persistent brand intelligence, reusable creator personas and AI agents to automate more of the process from discovery through campaign preparation.“When the CEO of Unilever talks about wanting an influencer in every ZIP code, you start looking at everything that has to happen before that creator is ever activated. Discovery, vetting, shortlisting, recruitment strategy and briefing cannot remain a 24-hour process if brands want to operate at that scale,” said Jessica Thorpe, CEO and Co-Founder of partnrUP.The rebuilt experience begins during onboarding, where partnrUP captures information about the brand, its products, target consumers and priority audiences. The platform then creates reusable audience and creator personas that can inform future creator discovery and campaign planning.Those personas provide context to partnrUP's AI agents, which can help develop recruitment and application strategies, draft customized creator outreach, recommend qualification questions, generate campaign hooks and prepare an initial creative brief.The redesign also makes the campaign builder itself significantly faster. Across paid UGC and influencer posting campaigns, average setup time fell from the historical benchmark of approximately 28.4 minutes to 8.3 minutes, making campaign creation approximately 3.4x as fast.Paid influencer posting campaigns improved from approximately 33.3 minutes to 9.1 minutes, while UGC campaigns improved from approximately 24.5 minutes to 7.7 minutes.For existing partnrUP customers, including brands such as Dole, JUNK Brands and Red's All Natural, the faster workflow means teams can launch new creator activations with less manual setup while continuing to build on the brand and creator intelligence already in the platform.Product gifting and PR seeding campaigns also benefit from the rebuild, with setup time reduced by approximately 83%, saving brands roughly 20 minutes per campaign compared with historical benchmarks.The platform rebuild reflects partnrUP's broader focus on helping brands move from periodic influencer campaigns toward larger, always-on creator communities. As creator programs expand across more products, audiences and markets, the operational burden of discovery, recruitment, briefing and campaign setup becomes increasingly difficult to scale manually.partnrUP is using agentic AI to reduce that burden while keeping marketers responsible for strategy, creative judgment and creator relationships.About partnrUPpartnrUP is an agentic influencer marketing and creator commerce platform that helps brands recruit, activate, manage and measure creators at scale.The platform combines AI-powered creator discovery and recruitment, campaign management, creator communication, content workflows and commerce capabilities to help brands and agencies operate always-on creator programs with less manual work.For more information, visit partnrUP.

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partnrUP's Agentic Influencer Marketing Platform Cuts Campaign Development Time by More Than 99% News Provided By partnrUP September 28, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Technology



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