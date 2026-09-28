Neighborworks® America Awards More Than $4.14 Million In Supplemental Grants To 23 Local Organizations

Flexible funding across 17 states and the District of Columbia supports affordable housing, disaster recovery and local businesses.

- Marietta Rodriguez, President & CEO of NeighborWorks® AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NeighborWorksAmerica is awarding more than $4.14 million in supplemental grants to 23 network organizations in 17 states and the District of Columbia. The awards are tailored to each organization's circumstances, providing flexible funding to preserve affordable homes, support disaster recovery and rapid relief efforts, capitalize on local market opportunities, and strengthen long-term financial sustainability.“When a disaster strikes or an opportunity emerges, our network organizations are already there, rooted in the communities they serve and ready to act,” said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez.“These grants give communities immediate resources to repair and rebuild after disasters while helping organizations build capacity and resilience they need to serve their community for years to come.”The supplemental grants include these categories:. Capital Grants: Ten awards totaling $3 million. Funding combines direct project support with capital investments designed to improve organizations' access to financing and reduce portfolio risk. The awards are expected to support approximately 363 affordable homes and help organizations attract additional capital for future development and preservation from investors, private sources, and community development financial institutions.. Disaster Grants: Eight awards totaling $715,000. Funding supports relief, recovery, and repairs that followed major disasters over the course of the year, including hurricanes in Hawaii; a typhoon in western Alaska; a wildfire in central Oregon; a tornado in Wisconsin; flooding in New Jersey; severe storms in Kansas; and a blizzard in Massachusetts.. Sustainable Business Initiative (SBI) Grants: Four awards totaling $300,000. Funding for organizations to launch or expand revenue-generating lines of business that address local needs while strengthening their long-term financial sustainability and reducing reliance on grants.These awards are part of more than $80 million in flexible grants that NeighborWorks America provided to members of the NeighborWorks network in Fiscal Year 2026. A full list of NeighborWorks chartered members is available here.Social MediaLinkedIn:Instagram:Facebook:YouTube:TikTok: @neighborworksamericaX:

Beau Hunter

NeighborWorks America

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NeighborWorks® America Awards More Than $4.14 Million in Supplemental Grants to 23 Local Organizations News Provided By NeighborWorks America September 28, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics



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