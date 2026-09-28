Bengal CM Makes Big Announcement For ICDS Centres At 'Angan Milan Sewa' Event

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, on Monday, made big announcements for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers and the ICDS centres in the state.

Speaking at the 'Angan Milan Sewa' program at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday, CM Adhikari said that while a decision to increase the wages of ICDS workers, popularly known as Anganwadi workers, had already been taken by the state Cabinet, there are proposals for thorough upgradation of the Anganwadi centres in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, he added that the government had also decided to supply electricity for the Anganwadi centres free of cost in the coming days.

“In August this year, the salaries of the Anganwadi staff were increased by Rs 5,000 a month. They have been included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Under this, treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided free of cost in 38 government and private hospitals in the country,” the Chief Minister said at the program.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Anganwadi centres in the state, which are currently operating from the rented premises, will soon have their own premises.

“At the moment, 19,000 Anganwadi centres are operating from rented premises. In the future, they will be at the state government-owned premises. Funds have also been allocated for that. At the same time, free electricity will be provided to all ICDS centres in the state,” the Chief Minister said. He also announced higher budgetary allocation for the ICDS staff and ICDS centres in the next state budget.

Speaking on the occasion, Nabin praised the role of the Anganwadi workers in West Bengal.“The ICDS workers, in a sense, are the first teachers of the children, who are the future of our country. So in that way, the future of the country is also in the hands of the ICDS workers,” the BJP's National President said.

Nabin was also all praise for CM Adhikari and said that under the latter's leadership West Bengal will progress towards all round development.“I want to assure the sisters associated with the ICDS centres, that your brother Suvendu Adhikari is always there for you and with you. So, keep the good work going,” Nabin said.