'Growth Must Be Profitable And Sustainable': Air India's Proposed CEO Tewolde

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Air India is operating in a challenging environment marked by geopolitical developments, airspace restrictions affecting Indian carriers, elevated fuel prices and uncertainty in key international markets, the airline's proposed CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam said on Monday.

Addressing Air India employees for the first time at a company-wide townhall, Tewolde outlined safety, operational reliability and profitability as the key priorities for the airline as it enters the next phase of its transformation.

Tewolde will assume the role of CEO and MD of Air India after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

He thanked more than 24,000 Air India employees worldwide for their contribution to the airline's transformation over the past four years, including the merger and integration of Air India and Vistara.

Calling it a privilege to join an airline with a strong heritage and global recognition, Tewolde said significant progress has been made since Air India returned to the Tata Group, while substantial opportunities remain as the carrier works towards becoming a world-class global airline.

"Over the past four years, a great deal has been achieved. At the same time, there remains significant opportunity ahead of us. That is what makes this an exciting moment for Air India and for all of us," he said.

Tewolde said India's favourable demographics, strong economic growth, geographic position and large global diaspora provide a strong foundation for Air India's long-term growth.

He, however, pointed to the external challenges facing the airline, including geopolitical developments, restrictions on airspace, high fuel prices and uncertainty in some international markets.

On safety, Tewolde said it would remain Air India's foremost priority and guiding principle, with employees encouraged to report concerns and issues without hesitation.

"Everything we do must be safe. Safety is a shared responsibility, and every Air Indian has a role to play," he said.