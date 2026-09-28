'A Serious Problem, Can't Just Wish It Away': Karti Chidambaram On Concerns Over EC's SIR Process

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Amid street protests in several states by Congress workers demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, party MP Karti Chidambaram said on Monday that the irregularities in the poll panel about conceptualisation and implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a matter of serious concern and it just can't be wished away.

He said that the issue of 'widespread discrepancies' in the poll panel's SIR process has left everyone 'alarmed and dismayed' including the civil society, citizens and the political parties and hence it was important to address them.

Taking objection to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda's remarks, where he accused the Opposition of spreading "confusion and anarchy", Karti Chidambaram said that the Union Minister can't just brush the problem under the carpet.

Referring to voices seeking Election Commission's (EC) justification from NDA's own allies, the Congress leader said, "All the political parties are on the same page. There have been instances of alliance partners of BJP from Bihar asking for clarifications. So, it's not just the parties in the Opposition that are raising these questions. Even alliance partners of the BJP are raising these questions. So, this is a widespread problem."

When questioned on the recent joint sitting of the Election Commissioners in wake of dissent row, Karti Chidambaram said that the "staged event" can't remove the doubts that has seeped into the minds of people.

"A photo opportunity and a staged event can't gloss over grave concerns, the people of India have about the functioning of the Election Commission. The entire SIR process, the way it has been designed, engineered and implemented, raises a lot of questions," he added.

Karti Chidambaram also said that these questions have not only been raised by civil society and political parties, but also from within the Election Commission and hence the latter can't run away from the accountability.

Earlier on Monday, JP Nadda speaking to the press, accused the INDIA bloc of devising new ways to spread confusion and anarchy, because of its frustration and despondency over country's progress.