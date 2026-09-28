Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan Introduce Us To The Quirky World Of 'Udta Teer' With 'Bhootni Ka'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) After adding to the buzz for Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's forthcoming drama 'Udta Teer' with the gripping trailer, the makers have commenced the musical journey for the film with the quirky track, 'Bhootni Ka'.

Scored by composer duo Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics for the track have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 'Bhootni Ka' has been crooned by Kaka, along with Twinkle Agrrwal and Amitabh Bhattacharya,

Talking about their latest track, composer duo Sachin-Jigar said,“'Bhootni Ka' was genuinely a lot of fun to compose because Amitabh Bhai had written the lyrics in a way that kept you guessing about what was coming next. The challenge was to make the music support that confusion and still keep the song catchy. We kept playing with the pace, the sounds and the arrangement so that the song always feels like it is about to take another turn. That made the process really exciting. It's a fun song, but getting the balance right was not as easy as it sounds.”

Singer Kaka added,“Lyrics sunke mujhe story jaanne ki bohot curiosity hui. Main soch raha tha ki itna energetic gaana hai, thoda funny hai, aur itna different sound kar raha hai, toh film mein exactly chal kya raha hai? Recording ke time bhi mere mind mein yehi thought tha ki iske peeche koi interesting story zaroor hogi. Ab teaser dekhne ke baad toh curiosity aur badh gayi hai, because characters aur situations ko dekhke aur bhi questions aa rahe hain. Yaar, mujhe toh bata dete script kya hai! Gaana bhi record kar liya, teaser bhi dekh liya, but story jaanne ki excitement abhi bhi bani hui hai. Ab bas film dekhne ka wait hai.”

Singer Twinkle Agrrwal said that 'Bhootni Ka' was a really fun song to record because there is so much happening in the lyrics.

"You have to keep the energy going while making sure every word lands. Kaka brought such a fun energy to it, and I really enjoyed matching that. It is the kind of song that puts you in a good mood while you are singing it,” she shared.

'Udta Teer' will get a theatrical release on 9th October, 2026.