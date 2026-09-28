Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates 44Th Birthday With Paparazzi, Cuts Cakes

Ranbir Kapoor turned 44 on Monday, and on his special day, the actor celebrated with the paparazzi outside his residence. The actor, who has several big projects lined up, was seen cutting cakes and posing for pictures with the photographers. For his special day, Ranbir opted for a chic look, wearing a maroon kurta with matching pants. He also wore sunglasses as he posed for the cameras.

The actor cut three cakes during the celebration, including one shaped as the number 44. After cutting the cakes, Ranbir thanked the paparazzi with folded hands before leaving.

Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Films

Ramayana: Part 1

Ranbir is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 'Ramayana: Part 1', directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He will play the role of Lord Rama in the two-part epic.

The film also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and several other actors. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, and distributed by Sony Pictures globally (excluding India), Ramayana Part One is scheduled to release in theatres on November 8, 2026, while the second part is set to arrive during Diwali in 2027.

Love & War

Apart from 'Ramayana', Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War', which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to release in January 2027 after facing multiple delays.

Animal Park

Ranbir is also set to return as Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal Park'. The film has been announced, but its release date is yet to be confirmed. (ANI)

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