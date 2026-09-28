Himachal Monsoon Fury: Rs 3,220 Crore Loss, 373 Dead In 91 Days

The northern Indian hill state of Himachal Pradesh has suffered cumulative losses of more than Rs 3,220 crore during the 91-day monsoon period from June 30 to September 28, with 373 people losing their lives, according to the latest state disaster data.

Central Team Assesses Damage

The latest assessment comes as a seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) began its four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on Monday to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of damage caused by cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents. The state government has submitted a memorandum seeking around Rs 3,200 crore in assistance for the monsoon losses.

Details of Casualties and Losses

Of the 373 fatalities recorded during the period, 152 were attributed to disasters, including landslides, flash floods, drowning, snake bites and falls from steep terrain, while another 221 people died in road accidents during the monsoon. The adverse weather conditions also left 623 people injured and 162 reported missing. More than 1,400 houses were destroyed or partially damaged, while 581 animals also died during the period.

Infrastructure Damage

The damage to public infrastructure and government assets has crossed Rs 3,220 crore, with major losses reported by the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag and Power Department. Educational institutions, health facilities and rural infrastructure have also suffered damage. As of September 28, 61 roads remained blocked in different parts of the state, while 49 distribution transformer (DTR) stations were affected and undergoing restoration.

IMCT's Four-Day Itinerary

The central team, led by M Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, arrived in Himachal Pradesh on Monday for the field assessment. The visit is scheduled from September 28 to October 1.

On the first day, the team is scheduled to visit disaster-affected areas of Kangra, including the Boh Valley in Shahpur, where flash floods caused damage. It will also interact with district officials and review the damage assessment and restoration measures. The team is scheduled to visit the Sainj area of Kullu on September 29 and undertake a field inspection in Banjar on September 30 before proceeding to Shimla.

A meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior state officials is scheduled in Shimla on September 30. On October 1, the team is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Before concluding its visit, it is also expected to inspect affected areas in Shimla, Kasauli and Parwanoo before returning to Chandigarh.

Significance of Central Assessment

The field assessment is significant, as the central team's report will form part of the process for determining assistance to the state under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), while assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is determined separately in accordance with the Finance Commission framework. The state government has been pressing for central assistance after submitting its memorandum detailing the extensive damage caused during the monsoon.

The latest casualty and loss figures indicate that the scale of damage has continued to rise even after the initial assessments, with the state's cumulative losses now exceeding Rs 3,220 crore. (ANI)

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