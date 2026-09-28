Grinder, Blood-Stained Clothes, Deleted Chats: What Happened Before Premanand Maharaj's Disciple's Fatal Fall?

Saints in Vrindavan have demanded a high-level investigation into the death of Sant Premanand Maharaj's disciple Deepak Lodhi. Police are treating the fall as suicide but examining a private part injury, a grinder found in his room and his phone data

The mysterious death at a Vrindavan ashram in Uttar Pradesh has raised fresh questions after police found a grinder inside the room of Sant Premanand Maharaj's disciple Deepak Lodhi, an injury to his private part and a CCTV trail showing his final movements before he jumped from the fourth-floor terrace.

Lodhi, who was known as Rashik Dulari Sharan after taking initiation from Sant Premanand Maharaj around two years ago, died on Friday morning at Guru Kripa Kunj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

#mathura #premanand #viral #viralcctvप्रेमानंद महाराज शिष्य आत्महत्या मामले में सीसीटीवी twitter/ZXUJ6Rdp6y

- Aankit Mishra (@journeyapr3) September 27, 2026

वृंदावन में संत प्रेमानंद महाराज से जुड़े 25 वर्षीय शिष्य रसिक दुलारी शरण (मूल नाम दीपक लोधी, जबलपुर) की गुरु कृपा कुंज आश्रम की चौथी मंजिल से गिरने के बाद मौत हो गई। आत्महत्या की आशंका जताई जा रही है, लेकिन सभी पहलुओं की पड़ताल जारी है। घटना का सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी सामने आया है।... twitter/1HiwAM3kTV

- ekkadam (@ekkadam260772) September 27, 2026

Police are treating the death as suicide, but the circumstances leading up to the fatal fall are still being examined.

CCTV captures his final movements

According to CCTV footage examined by police, Sharan came out of his room at around 10.25 am on Friday. His clothes were reportedly stained with blood.

He remained outside his room for some time before moving from the third floor to the fourth-floor terrace. The footage shows him sitting on the terrace and later lying on the ground for around 10 seconds.

At around 10.36 am, he suddenly got up and jumped from the terrace.

Sharan suffered serious injuries to his head and body. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A video showing the fatal fall later circulated on social media.

The discovery of a grinder inside Sharan's room has become one of the key points in the investigation.

Police have also said that an injury to his private part came to light during the probe, according to a report by India Today. Officials have not established how or when the injury occurred, or whether it had any connection with his death.

Vrindavan Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh said the reason behind the injury could only be established after the investigation.

Police have seized the CCTV cameras and sent Sharan's blood sample for forensic examination. The post-mortem report, according to the police, attributed the death to excessive bleeding.

आज दिनांक 25.09.2026 को सुबह एक सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि सर्वोदय अस्पताल में एक व्यक्ति घायल अवस्था में आकर भर्ती हुए हैं । इस सूचना पर संज्ञान लेते हुए तत्काल जांच की गई, तो जानकारी प्राप्त हुई कि इनका नाम दीपक लोधी उर्फ रसिक दुलारी शरण है, जो जबलपुर के रहने वाले हैं । यह केली कुंज... twitter/fmIDYZPAUa

- MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) September 25, 2026

The unexplained injury has therefore become an important part of the probe. Investigators are trying to piece together what happened in the room before Sharan appeared on the CCTV footage.

वृंदावन (मथुरा): प्रसिद्ध संत प्रेमानंद जी महाराज के प्रवास स्थल 'कैलीकुंज आश्रम' में उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया, जब उनके शिष्य और साधक रसिक दुलारी शरण (30 वर्ष) का शव संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में बरामद हुआ। मृतक की पहचान मूल रूप से मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर निवासी दीपक लोधी के रूप में हुई... twitter/pzwdeveXra

- Arun (आज़ाद) Chahal (@ArunAzadchahal) September 26, 2026

Deleted chats and videos under scanner

Police are also examining Sharan's mobile phone for possible clues about his final hours.

The phone has been sent to a forensic laboratory for data recovery. Investigators are checking whether photographs, videos, chats or other material were deleted before his death and whether any of it can be recovered.

At present, police have not found a clear reason for the reported suicide.

Investigators have also questioned people living at the ashram and others who were around Sharan before the incident.

The death has also led to demands for a high-level probe from saints in Vrindavan.

A meeting of saints was held in the city, where members of the saint community demanded that the circumstances surrounding Sharan's death be investigated in detail.

वृंदावन के आश्रम में 25 वर्षीय शिष्य की संदिग्ध मौत... अब CCTV और फॉरेंसिक जांच पर टिकी नजर।गुरु कृपा कुंज आश्रम में प्रेमानंद महाराज से जुड़े शिष्य रसिक दुलारी शरण, जिनका वास्तविक नाम दीपक लोधी बताया गया है, की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक, वह आश्रम की... twitter/FP8pebjKgL

- Walia News Network (@WaliaNewsNet) September 27, 2026

Mahant Mohini Sharan Maharaj condemned the incident and questioned why Keli Kunj, where Sharan was staying, had not issued a statement after the death. He also questioned why the administration had not conducted a high-level investigation.

Mohini Sharan demanded that the district administration order a detailed probe. He also called for an inquiry into people moving around the area dressed as saints, alleging that some anti-social elements could be using such attire.

Another saint, Mahant Gangadas Ji Maharaj, described the incident as“very wrong”. He also alleged that similar incidents had taken place there from time to time.

Gangadas further alleged that some disciples at Keli Kunj were involved in land grabbing and“mafia activities”. These are allegations made by the saint and have not been established by police.

For now, the CCTV footage provides investigators with a timeline of Sharan's final movements, but it does not by itself explain what happened before he left his room.

The injury to his private part, the grinder found in the room and the possibility of deleted material from his phone are among the issues being examined.

Investigators are waiting for forensic findings and statements before drawing conclusions.

As the probe continues, police are examining physical, forensic and digital evidence together. The central question remains what happened in the period before Sharan appeared on the fourth-floor terrace, and whether the evidence recovered from his room and phone can explain his final moments.