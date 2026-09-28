403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Touts "Tremendous Progress" After Landmark Summit With Xi
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump praised the “tremendous progress” achieved at his summit last week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Speaking to reporters aboard Marine One, Trump declared, “Our nation is winning,” and called his meeting with Xi “incredible,” adding that “it lasted for a long time.”
He said “the last three days has been very amazing,” and that “a lot of good things are happening” in the wake of the talks.
Xi wrapped up a three-day visit to the US after the discussions. According to the White House, the two leaders agreed to build “a constructive relationship of strategic stability” grounded in respect, fairness and reciprocity.
The leaders addressed global issues including Russia, North Korea and Iran. They agreed that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and that no country or institution should be permitted to impose tolls on international waterways.
The two nations also agreed to launch a US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue to weigh the risks and benefits of emerging technologies. Trump separately pushed for trilateral arms control talks involving the US, Russia and China.
Speaking to reporters aboard Marine One, Trump declared, “Our nation is winning,” and called his meeting with Xi “incredible,” adding that “it lasted for a long time.”
He said “the last three days has been very amazing,” and that “a lot of good things are happening” in the wake of the talks.
Xi wrapped up a three-day visit to the US after the discussions. According to the White House, the two leaders agreed to build “a constructive relationship of strategic stability” grounded in respect, fairness and reciprocity.
The leaders addressed global issues including Russia, North Korea and Iran. They agreed that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and that no country or institution should be permitted to impose tolls on international waterways.
The two nations also agreed to launch a US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue to weigh the risks and benefits of emerging technologies. Trump separately pushed for trilateral arms control talks involving the US, Russia and China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment