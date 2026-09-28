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Trump to Host Anthropic CEO Amodei for Private White House Dinner

Trump to Host Anthropic CEO Amodei for Private White House Dinner


2026-09-28 09:45:17
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump will host Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a private, one-on-one dinner at the White House on Sunday night, part of his widening engagement with the artificial intelligence company.

“Tonight, I'm having dinner with the head of Anthropic,” Trump told reporters aboard Marine One. He was referring to Amodei, whom he described as “very highly respected.”

The dinner precedes a meeting planned for Tuesday between Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and leading AI executives, as pressure mounts on Congress to set safeguards for the fast-moving technology.

“President Trump has been clear: America will lead the world in Super Intelligence while protecting American consumers,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement, using Trump's preferred term for artificial intelligence.

“We will drive innovation, strengthen American competitiveness, and ensure this transformative technology works for the American people,” the spokesperson added.

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