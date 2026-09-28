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8 US Marines Hurt as Iranian Missile Hits Vessel in Hormuz Strait
(MENAFN) Eight US Marines were injured two weeks ago when an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile struck a vessel they were aboard in the Strait of Hormuz, media reported on Sunday, citing three US officials.
The Marines were not seriously hurt, according to the report. They suffered smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries after developing concussion-like symptoms, including headaches.
Seven of the eight were enlisted personnel and one was an officer. The officials said all eight returned to duty shortly after the Sept. 14 attack.
The Marines were serving with a battalion landing team when the missile hit, the officials said. They added that the vessel was not a US Navy ship but declined to identify its type, describing it only as a maritime vessel.
The Pentagon has come under mounting scrutiny over its casualty figures since the US-Israel war with Iran began in February, as the numbers of wounded and dead troops have shifted with changes in reporting and classification.
As of Wednesday, the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS), the Pentagon's casualty database, had logged 861 US service members as injured in the conflict.
The eight Marines were entered into the database almost 10 days after the attack. A US official blamed the delay on symptoms that can emerge later and on the system's lack of real-time updates.
The Marines were not seriously hurt, according to the report. They suffered smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries after developing concussion-like symptoms, including headaches.
Seven of the eight were enlisted personnel and one was an officer. The officials said all eight returned to duty shortly after the Sept. 14 attack.
The Marines were serving with a battalion landing team when the missile hit, the officials said. They added that the vessel was not a US Navy ship but declined to identify its type, describing it only as a maritime vessel.
The Pentagon has come under mounting scrutiny over its casualty figures since the US-Israel war with Iran began in February, as the numbers of wounded and dead troops have shifted with changes in reporting and classification.
As of Wednesday, the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS), the Pentagon's casualty database, had logged 861 US service members as injured in the conflict.
The eight Marines were entered into the database almost 10 days after the attack. A US official blamed the delay on symptoms that can emerge later and on the system's lack of real-time updates.
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