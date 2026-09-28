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Eisenkot: Israel Security at 'Historic Low' After Negev Gunfire
(MENAFN) Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot launched a sharp attack on Benjamin Netanyahu's government Sunday, blaming the prime minister and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for pushing Israel's internal security to a "historic low."
Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party, posted his remarks on the US social media platform X. They came a day after residents of the Givot Bar settlement in the northern Negev reported hearing heavy gunfire on Saturday.
The episode, he said, stirred fears tied to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, and was one more sign of the government's failure.
"Under Netanyahu’s failed leadership and the failed minister Ben-Gvir, Israel’s internal security has reached a historic low," Eisenkot said.
He charged that the government was not enforcing the law. Criminal organizations, he said, operate freely across the Negev while authorities have not regained control there.
Eisenkot also accused Ben-Gvir of putting "cheap populism" and headlines ahead of effective policing and enforcement.
Yashar's internal security plan, he said, would create a cabinet-level body to fight organized crime, strengthen police and intelligence capabilities, and provide more resources to dismantle criminal organizations and tackle extortion in southern Israel.
The remarks come as Israel prepares for a Knesset election scheduled for Oct. 27.
Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party, posted his remarks on the US social media platform X. They came a day after residents of the Givot Bar settlement in the northern Negev reported hearing heavy gunfire on Saturday.
The episode, he said, stirred fears tied to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, and was one more sign of the government's failure.
"Under Netanyahu’s failed leadership and the failed minister Ben-Gvir, Israel’s internal security has reached a historic low," Eisenkot said.
He charged that the government was not enforcing the law. Criminal organizations, he said, operate freely across the Negev while authorities have not regained control there.
Eisenkot also accused Ben-Gvir of putting "cheap populism" and headlines ahead of effective policing and enforcement.
Yashar's internal security plan, he said, would create a cabinet-level body to fight organized crime, strengthen police and intelligence capabilities, and provide more resources to dismantle criminal organizations and tackle extortion in southern Israel.
The remarks come as Israel prepares for a Knesset election scheduled for Oct. 27.
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