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Ministers Join Thousands in Gaza Border Convoy for Settlements
(MENAFN) Israeli ministers and lawmakers joined thousands of settlers in a convoy of vehicles toward the Gaza border Sunday, demanding that illegal Israeli settlements be re-established in the Palestinian enclave, Israeli media reported.
The convoy was organized by the Nachala Settlement Movement with other right-wing groups. It was headed for a gathering point in northern Gaza ahead of a rally near the enclave's northern border.
Organizers are pressing the government to rebuild settlements in Gaza. In a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they argued that any lasting security solution requires a settlement presence there.
Daniella Weiss, who leads Nachala and traveled with the convoy, said thousands of participants were arriving with housing equipment. She said they were preparing to re-establish a presence at Nisanit, a northern Gaza Strip settlement that was dismantled and evacuated in August 2005, and at other sites in the enclave.
Israel withdrew from its settlements in Gaza in 2005 under a unilateral disengagement plan.
Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023 have killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and wounded about 175,000, according to figures from Gaza health authorities. The attacks are continuing despite a US-sponsored ceasefire reached last year.
The convoy was organized by the Nachala Settlement Movement with other right-wing groups. It was headed for a gathering point in northern Gaza ahead of a rally near the enclave's northern border.
Organizers are pressing the government to rebuild settlements in Gaza. In a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they argued that any lasting security solution requires a settlement presence there.
Daniella Weiss, who leads Nachala and traveled with the convoy, said thousands of participants were arriving with housing equipment. She said they were preparing to re-establish a presence at Nisanit, a northern Gaza Strip settlement that was dismantled and evacuated in August 2005, and at other sites in the enclave.
Israel withdrew from its settlements in Gaza in 2005 under a unilateral disengagement plan.
Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023 have killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and wounded about 175,000, according to figures from Gaza health authorities. The attacks are continuing despite a US-sponsored ceasefire reached last year.
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