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Sudan Army Rejects Ethiopia's Claim of Backing Rebels
(MENAFN) Sudan's army late Sunday dismissed an accusation by Ethiopia's military chief that Khartoum is backing Ethiopian opposition groups, branding the claim “baseless.”
In a statement, the Sudanese Armed Forces said Sudan remains committed to international law and non-interference in the affairs of other countries, but will not tolerate threats to its sovereignty or national security.
The army fired back with its own allegation, saying support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues from Ethiopian territory. It cited training, supplies and military activity involving long-range and one-way attack drones.
It urged Addis Ababa to settle differences through dialogue and official channels, in the interest of stability in both countries and the wider region.
Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula had earlier accused Sudan, Egypt and other actors of supporting groups opposed to the Ethiopian government.
He also said outside actors were backing an alliance of armed and political groups, and argued that the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Eritrea would pose a more limited threat without foreign support.
His remarks come amid renewed tensions in northern Ethiopia, where clashes between federal forces and the TPLF and allied groups have intensified.
In a statement, the Sudanese Armed Forces said Sudan remains committed to international law and non-interference in the affairs of other countries, but will not tolerate threats to its sovereignty or national security.
The army fired back with its own allegation, saying support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues from Ethiopian territory. It cited training, supplies and military activity involving long-range and one-way attack drones.
It urged Addis Ababa to settle differences through dialogue and official channels, in the interest of stability in both countries and the wider region.
Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula had earlier accused Sudan, Egypt and other actors of supporting groups opposed to the Ethiopian government.
He also said outside actors were backing an alliance of armed and political groups, and argued that the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Eritrea would pose a more limited threat without foreign support.
His remarks come amid renewed tensions in northern Ethiopia, where clashes between federal forces and the TPLF and allied groups have intensified.
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