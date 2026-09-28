Uzbekistan, World Bank Advance National Statistics Reform

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed measures to modernize the country's national statistical system, align statistical practices with international standards and expand the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence during a meeting on Sept. 24 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Akhadbek Khaydarov and World Bank representatives to review implementation of Uzbekistan's “Statistics Development – 2030” National Strategy and identify further steps to improve the quality and reliability of official statistical data.

The discussions covered efforts to bring Uzbekistan's statistical system into greater alignment with international standards, reduce the reporting burden on businesses and other data providers, and expand the use of administrative and alternative data sources.

The parties also examined the digitalization of statistical processes, including the potential use of artificial intelligence to improve data collection, processing and analysis.

“The modernization of the national statistical system is aimed at improving the reliability and quality of statistical data while reducing the reporting burden and expanding the use of modern data sources and technologies,” the ministry said.

Government finance statistics were another focus of the meeting. The sides discussed the gradual transition to MNS–2025 and SNA-7 international standards, as well as measures to ensure consistency among key macroeconomic statistical indicators.

The meeting also resulted in a set of tasks to improve the efficiency of the statistical system, strengthen data quality and expand international cooperation.

The work will continue under the Statistics Development – 2030 strategy, with a focus on modernizing statistical infrastructure and aligning Uzbekistan's practices with international standards.