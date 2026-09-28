LOBO Enters AI‐Powered Community‐And Home-Based Senior Care Market, Targeting China's Silver Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUXI, China, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the Company”), an innovative manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider, today announced its entry into the AI‐powered community‐and home-based senior care market through the development and rollout of an integrated platform that combines intelligent mobility, multi‐terminal data collection, AI-powered analytics and community-based senior care services.

Building on its existing capabilities in electric mobility manufacturing and AI data services, LOBO is developing an integrated community‐ and home-based senior care platform. Through intelligent senior mobility devices, health wearables designed to collect health, activity and behavioral data across mobility, home and community settings, this platform is intended to support travel safety, continuous health monitoring and risk identification, while enabling intelligent intervention, coordinated community-based care services and remote family care, thereby forming an integrated AI‐powered senior care operating system.

LOBO's current product and technology portfolio spans three principals categories: intelligent senior mobility devices; onboard embedded non‐contact vital‐sign sensing solutions and AI application modules to integrate data from health wearables for senior users.

Within LOBO's broader platform architecture, intelligent senior mobility devices are designed to function not only as transportation tools, but also as connected mobile data terminal. Together with health wearables and onboard sensing technologies, these devices can provide multi‐scenario data relating to users' health status, physical activity, mobility patterns and travel safety.

The Company's AI‐powered community senior care operating platform is designed to serve as a central data analytics and service hub connects users, family members, community senior care centers, caregivers and partner healthcare resources. The platform is intended to aggregate health and mobility data collected through connected terminals and apply AI and multimodal data analytics to assess health trends and potential risk signals. Planned and developing functionality also includes care work‐order dispatching, remote family monitoring, AI voice companionship, medication reminders and electronic health record management.

Though this architecture, LOBO is developing a closed-loop service model encompassing“multi-terminal data collection - AI analysis - health and mobility monitoring - community operation - home-based care.” At this stage, the Company is focused on community- and home-based senior care pilot programs and product validation, with the goal of gradually expanding coverage as commercialization progresses.

LOBO believes its model has several differentiated characteristics compared with certain existing senior care technology solutions. Many existing solutions primarily focus on single‐device health tracking, consumer‐oriented health data analysis or institutional care data collection and analytics capabilities across mobility engineering competencies, intellectual property portfolio, industry‐standard development experience, multi‐scenario data collection and analytics capabilities across mobility, home and community settings, and platform operating capabilities to develop an integrated community‐ and home-based senior care platform.

China's silver economy represents a significant long‐term market opportunity. According to publicly available industry data, the size of China's silver economy is projected to exceed RMB 30 trillion (approximately $4.47 trillion) by 2035. By the end of 2025, China's population aged 60 and above had reached approximately 323 million. With most older adults continuing to rely primarily on home‐ and community‐based care, demand for safety monitoring, health‐risk identification, fall detection, mobility assistance and accessible senior care services continue to grow.

To capture such a vast market, LOBO has been investing in intelligent senior mobility and related technologies for several years. Since 2021, the Company has collaborated with the Jiangsu Research Institute of Dalian University of Technology on the integrated research and development (“R&D”) of core hardware and software technology on the intelligent senior mobility. Through these R&D initiatives, LOBO has developed a portfolio of five software copyrights and invention patents covering technologies including advanced driver‐assistance systems for low‐speed vehicles, full‐band cellular and Internet of Things (“IoT”) connectivity, and video interaction applications.

In 2022, the Company, together with the China Electrotechnical Society and other organizations, participated in the development of the Technical Requirements for Wheeled Service Robots with Traffic Assistance Functions (T/CES 161‐2022), contributing to technical specifications for intelligent mobility and service robot applications. These intellectual property assets, engineering capabilities and industry-standard development experience provide a technical foundation for LOBO's AI-powered senior care platform. Combined with the Company's capabilities in multimodal data governance, AI dataset processing and physiological signal analysis, LOBO intends to integrate intelligent mobility hardware, sensing technologies, AI analytics and community-based senior care operations into a unified technology and service architecture.

Management views this initiative as a strategic extension of LOBO's existing capabilities in electric mobility manufacturing, AI technologies and data services, with the objective of developing an ecosystem integrating hardware, data, AI analytics and community-based senior care services. Rather than relying solely on individual senior mobility products, the Company intends to establish multiple connected data and service terminals around senior users, creating an infrastructure through which mobility, health and behavioral data can support ongoing community- and home-based care services.

As LOBO continues to advance pilot deployments, product validation and community‐oriented commercialization, management believes the silver economy business has the potential to become a new long‐term growth opportunity for the Company.

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric four-wheeler carts, including golf carts and senior mobility vehicles, as well as AI-related products and services.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“will,” and similar expressions. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements.

LOBO's AI-powered community home elderly-care platform remains at the pilot deployment and commercialization development stage. Certain platform functions and integrations described herein remain under development or are planned for future implementation. The elderly-care industry generally involves long operating cycles, and the Company's hardware development, product adoption, community commercialization, service execution, regulatory compliance and near-term revenue contribution remain subject to uncertainty.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company's future results as set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

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Tina Xiao

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