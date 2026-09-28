Rogers Communications 3Q26 Investment Community Teleconference October 23, 2026 At 8:00 A.M. ET
A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers' website at about.rogers.com/investor-relations. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 647-361-2258 (1-844-282-4459 toll free Canada/USA). When prompted, callers are required to enter passcode 3793238# for admittance to the call.
An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll free Canada/USA) and providing access code 4728600#.
About Rogers:
Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.
For further Information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
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