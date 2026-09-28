Marfrig Global Foods S.A., Through Its Subsidiary NBM US Holdings, Inc., Announces The Commencement Of An Offer To Purchase For Cash From Each Registered Holder Any And All Outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes Due 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) São Paulo, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (“MBRF”) (B3: MBRF3; ADR Level 1: MBRFY), through its subsidiary, NBM US Holdings, Inc. (“NBM” or the“Offeror”), Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Santander US Capital Markets LLC (the“Dealer Managers”) today announced the commencement of an offer by the Offeror to purchase for cash from each registered holder (each, a“Holder” and, collectively, the“Holders”) any and all of the outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (CUSIP Nos. 62877V AB7; U63768 AB8 / ISIN Nos. US62877VAB71; USU63768AB83) issued by NBM (the“Notes”). The Offer is being made by the Offeror pursuant to the offer to purchase dated September 28, 2026 (the“Offer to Purchase”). The principal purpose of the Offer is to acquire for cash any and all of the outstanding Notes. Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the Withdrawal Date (as defined below) will be purchased by the Offeror. The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Offer:

Title of Security CUSIP ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding Total Consideration* 6.625% Senior Notes due 2029 62877V AB7 / U63768 AB8 US62877VAB71 / USU63768AB83 US$467,471,000 US$1,002.50

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* Per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, excluding Accrued Interest to the Settlement Date.

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 2, 2026, unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time, including as extended or earlier terminated, the“Expiration Date”). The deadline for withdrawing tenders is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 2, 2026 (such date and time, including as extended, the“Withdrawal Date”), unless extended.

The Offeror expects the settlement of accepted Notes to occur promptly after acceptance, within two business days following the Expiration Date, which is expected to be October 6, 2026 (the“Settlement Date”).

The consideration for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is US$1,002.50 (the“Consideration”). Holders who validly tender their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date, will receive the Consideration plus accrued interest. In addition, Holders whose Notes are purchased in the Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest (the“Accrued Interest”) in respect of their purchased Notes from the last interest payment date to, but excluding, the Settlement Date.

The Offer is conditioned upon, among other things, the pricing and completion on terms satisfactory to MBRF (the“Financing Condition”) of one or more offerings of senior notes by subsidiaries of MBRF and guaranteed by MBRF, NBM, BRF S.A. (“BRF”), Marfrig Holdings (Europe) B.V. (“Marfrig Holdings”) and Marfrig Overseas Limited (“Marfrig Overseas”) (the“Guarantors”), to be sold in an offering exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) (the“Debt Offering”). The Debt Offering is not conditioned upon completion of the Offer. The Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. No assurance can be given that the Debt Offering will be priced or completed on the terms currently envisioned or at all. Additional conditions to the Offers are described under“Conditions to the Offers” in the Offer to Purchase.

The information and tender agent for the Offer is D.F. King & Co., Inc. (the“Information and Tender Agent”). To contact the Information and Tender Agent, banks and brokers may call +1 (212) 328-8038, and others may call U.S. toll-free: +1 (800) 515-4479. Additional contact information is set forth below.

Banks and Brokers: +1 (212) 328-8038 All others toll free (U.S. only): +1 (800) 515-4479 E-mail:... Offer website:

Any questions or requests for assistance in relation to the Offer and the Offer to Purchase may be directed to the Dealer Managers at their respective telephone numbers set forth below or, if by any Holder, to such Holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offer. Requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase may be directed to the Information and Tender Agent at the telephone numbers set forth above. Documents relating to the Offer, including the Offer to Purchase, are also available at.

The Dealer Managers for the Offer are:

Banco Bradesco BBI S.A.

Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, 1309, 5th floor

São Paulo, SP 04543-011 – Brazil

Attn: International Fixed Income Department

Tel: +1 (646) 432-6642

E-mail:...

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch

601 Lexington Avenue, 57thfloor

New York, NY 10022

Attn: Debt Capital Markets

Call Collect: +1 (646) 924-2500

E-mail:... HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

66 Hudson Boulevard

New York, NY 10001

Attn: Global Liability Management Group

Toll-Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM

Call Collect: +1(212) 525-5552

E-mail:... J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

270 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Latin America Debt

Capital Markets

Call Collect: +1 (212) 834-4533

Toll-free: +1 (866) 846-2874 Santander US Capital Markets LLC

437 Madison Avenue, 8thfloor

New York, NY 10022

Attn: Liability Management

Toll-Free: +1 (855) 404-3636

Call Collect: +1 (212) 350-0660

E-mail:...

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. None of the Offeror, the Guarantors, the Dealer Managers or the Information and Tender Agent makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Offer.

This notice to the market does not represent an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other country. The Debt Offering has not been and will not be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and also will not be registered under the Securities Act. Consequently, the debt securities issued in the Debt Offering are prohibited from being offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. citizens without the applicable registration or exemption from registration required under the Securities Act.

This press release is released for disclosure purposes only, in accordance with applicable law. It does not constitute marketing material and should not be interpreted as advertising an offer to sell or soliciting any offer to buy securities issued by the Offeror or any of the Guarantors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This notice includes and references“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Offeror's and the Guarantors' business strategy, goals and expectations concerning their market position, future operations, margins and profitability.

Although the Offeror and the Guarantors believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect.

The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors.

The Offeror and the Guarantors undertake no obligation to update any of their forward-looking statements.