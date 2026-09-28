Announcement Of Early Redemption (Incl. The Record Date And The Payment Date) Of The Inbank Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Inbank has decided to prematurely redeem the Additional Tier 1 bonds issued on 1 November 2021, registered under ISIN code EE3300002286 (hereafter: Inbank AT1 Bonds).

The early redemption will be carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Inbank AT1 Bonds, which permit full or partial early redemption after 1 November 2026, provided that investors are notified at least 30 days in advance and with the prior consent of the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority. By its Management Board resolution dated 31 August 2026, the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority has given its consent to the redemption.

Inbank will prematurely redeem all 450 Inbank AT1 Bonds, each with a nominal value of €10,000 and a total nominal value of €4,500,000. Bondholders will receive the full nominal value of their bonds together with accrued and unpaid interest up to the redemption date. The total amount payable per bond will be €10,070.83.

The redemption payment date will be on 2 November 2026. The list of bondholders will be fixed on 30 October 2026, at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system (the record date).

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 807,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

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