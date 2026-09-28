Cubicasa And Restb.Ai Bring Faster Floor Plan Delivery To Some 500,000 Real Estate Agents And Brokers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 MLSs using both companies' technology gain complimentary rush processing, cutting standard CubiCasa floor plan delivery from 24 hours to less than 12 hours

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubiCasa Restb.ai

Initially, 30 MLSs are eligible for complimentary rush-order priority processing from CubiCasa. The premium service reduces the standard floor plan delivery time from 24 hours to less than 12 hours, helping agents complete their listings faster and supporting same-day listing preparation at scale.

To qualify, an MLS must participate in the CubiCasa MLS Partnership Program and have an active subscription to Restb.ai's AI tagging services within its primary MLS listing input platform.

“MLSs are always looking for ways to deliver more value to their participants without adding more complexity to their workflow,” said Dominik Pogorzelski, President, MLS at Restb.ai.“This gives hundreds of thousands of agents and brokers a meaningful benefit simply because their MLS has chosen to work with both Restb.ai and CubiCasa. Faster floor plan delivery can mean faster listing preparation, better service for sellers and quicker access to the listing for prospective buyers.”

The new benefit builds on the growing presence of both companies in the MLS market. Restb.ai's computer vision technology is already deployed through MLS partnerships reaching more than 1 million real estate agents across the U.S. and Canada, with its AI capabilities integrated directly into the systems agents use every day.

CubiCasa, used by more than 200,000 companies, including more than 100 MLSs deploying more than 4 million floor plans, enables agents, photographers and brokers to create floor plans and immersive property tours using a smartphone, with a mission of a floor plan for every U.S. listing. The new rush-processing benefit is designed to give MLS participants using CubiCasa another way to move from property capture to completed listing media more quickly.

“Speed matters when an agent is getting a listing ready for market,” said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa.“Giving agents priority processing at no additional cost means they can receive their floor plans in less than 12 hours. By providing same-day delivery for more listings helps more agents get their listings to market faster. This is exactly the kind of additional value we can create by working more closely with Restb.ai.”

The initiative also provides a new advantage for MLS organizations evaluating technology partnerships. MLSs already using one of the two companies' solutions can gain an additional participant benefit when they also qualify for the other, while organizations already working with both companies receive the rush-processing upgrade without an added fee.

Restb.ai and CubiCasa have complementary roles in the listing workflow. Restb.ai uses AI-powered computer vision to turn property imagery into structured data that can support listing creation, search, compliance and data quality. CubiCasa transforms smartphone scans into digital floor plans and other property media. Restb.ai's MLS integrations are designed to operate directly inside existing MLS workflows rather than requiring agents to adopt separate systems.

“This is an early example of what becomes possible when two companies that already serve the MLS market can find practical ways to create more value together,” Pogorzelski said.“The important part is that the benefit goes directly back to the MLS, delivering measurable value to their customers.”

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is a global leader in real estate technology, providing innovative mobile scanning solutions that create accurate floor plans and virtual tours with just a smartphone, as well as AI Photo Editing for fast, high-quality listing-ready photos. With more than 5 million floor plans delivered, CubiCasa is driving the movement to place a floor plan on every listing, empowering MLSs, agents, photographers, and consumers with better property information. Learn more at .

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai is the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate with over 10 years of experience providing image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators, reaching more than 1 million real estate agents. Its advanced technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale, empowering real estate companies with relevant, actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai processes more than 2 billion property photos monthly that help clients turn visual data into structured, decision-ready intelligence. Learn more at Restb.ai.

Media Contacts

Restb.ai

Maya Makarem

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Kevin Hawkins 1+ (206) 866-1220

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CubiCasa

Kristina Lopienski

Sr. Director of Marketing

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at