Channel Factory Launches Premium CTV Intelligence Layer, Bringing Contextual Precision To The Living Room

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advertisers can now buy CTV on what audiences watch, not just who they are

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global contextual advertising company powering performance across walled gardens, today announced the expansion of its technology into Premium Connected TV. The offering brings video-level content classification and brand suitability standards to the streaming environments where audiences spend the majority of their screen time, turning what has long been an audience-targeting game into a context-first discipline.

The launch addresses a gap that has widened as CTV has scaled. CTV ad spend is projected to reach nearly $38 billion in 2026 in the US, growing at 14% year-over-year. Some 71.5% of all TV viewing is now ad-supported, and programmatic transactions account for 84% of total CTV spend; yet some of the buying still relies on audience segments rather than content signals.

"Reach is no longer the question. The question is what someone is watching when your ad runs and what that does to their mindset," said Nerissa Valdellon, SVP, Media Solutions, Channel Factory. "We've spent over a decade answering that question on YouTube. Premium CTV is the natural next frontier."

Intelligence built on a proven foundation

Channel Factory's CTV offering is powered by its proprietary IQ Series platform, supercharged by AERO, the same engine classifying content across walled gardens for over a decade. Applied to premium streaming, it enables video-level metadata tagging, genre and mood classification, and contextual suitability activation across a premium publisher network. Together the technology translates content intelligence into precisely aligned CTV inventory, enabling advertisers to align campaigns with specific genres, moods, moments, and contextual environments.

A privacy-forward path beyond audience targeting

As privacy regulation tightens across markets and people-based signals become increasingly restricted, contextual targeting offers a durable alternative. Channel Factory's content-signal approach reduces reliance on individual-level identifiers without sacrificing precision, a structural advantage as brands plan for the long term.

The reporting infrastructure closes a loop that most CTV buyers currently lack: where campaigns ran, who was reached, and what drove performance, going well beyond the impression-level data most streaming platforms surface.

As CTV cements its place at the center of the media plan, Channel Factory's expansion ensures that scale and precision are no longer a trade-off.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data company that optimizes business performance and protects brand reputation across walled-gardens. Utilizing proprietary AI and contextual targeting technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem.

Channel Factory has a presence in 54 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 50+ languages. For more information about Channel Factory, please visit

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Aimee Miller

Broadsheet Communications

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