Adhesion Promoter Market To Reach USD 8.32 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 6.9% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The, registering a. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of

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Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 5.97 Billion

Projected Market Value (2031): USD 8.32 Billion

CAGR (2026–2031): 6.9%

Largest Type: Silane - 39.0% share in 2025

Largest Application: Plastics & Composites - 31.0% share in 2025

Largest Region: Asia Pacific

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific - 7.5% CAGR Key Players: Evonik Industries, BYK, Momentive Performance Materials, Dow, Wacker Chemie, 3M, Eastman Chemical, Nouryon, Arkema, BASF, and PPG Industries.

Why This Market Matters

Adhesion promoters improve bonding, compatibility, durability, and interfacial strength between dissimilar materials. Their importance is increasing as industries shift toward lightweight, multi-material, recycled, and engineered materials.

Market Overview

The market covers major product types including:



Silane

Maleic Anhydride

Chlorinated Polyolefins

Titanate & Zirconate Other Types

Major applications include Plastics & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Adhesives, and Metals.

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Segment Analysis

By Type - Silane Leads

Silane accounted for 39.0% of the market in 2025, making it the leading type. Its widespread use in plastics & composites, coatings, rubber, adhesives, and surface-treatment applications supports its strong market position.

By Application - Plastics & Composites Lead

Plastics & Composites accounted for the largest application share at 31.0% in 2025. Growing use of lightweight plastics, glass-fiber composites, and multi-material components across automotive, construction, electronics, and industrial applications is supporting demand.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific - Largest & Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the dominant regional market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during 2026–2031.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors, supported by manufacturing, automotive, construction, infrastructure, and chemical production activities.

Key Industry Trends



Lightweight & Multi-material Structures: Increasing use of plastics, composites, metals, and hybrid assemblies.

EV & Battery Applications: Vehicle electrification is creating new requirements for bonding and material compatibility.

Sustainable Formulations: Growing development of low-VOC, water-based, and bio-based adhesion promoters.

Recycled Materials: Advanced adhesion solutions are needed to maintain performance with recycled substrates. Asphalt Applications: Adhesion promoters are gaining opportunities in improving binder–aggregate bonding and pavement durability.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers



Adoption of lightweight plastics, composites, and multi-material structures Accelerating vehicle electrification

Key Restraints



Environmental and regulatory compliance requirements Raw-material price volatility and supply-chain instability

Key Opportunities



Sustainable, low-VOC, water-based, and bio-based formulations Growing demand in asphalt applications

Key Challenge

Balancing adhesion performance with recyclability and circularity requirements.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes global specialty-chemical and additives companies competing through product development, acquisitions, expansions, and application-specific solutions.

Key Players



Evonik Industries AG

BYK

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Dow

Wacker Chemie AG

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

Nouryon

Arkema

BASF

PPG Industries

Lubrizol

Huntsman LANXESS

Strategic Takeaway

The USD 8.32 billion market opportunity by 2031 highlights the growing role of adhesion promoters in enabling lightweight, durable, multi-material, and advanced-material applications.

For chemical manufacturers and downstream users, opportunities are increasingly centered on silane technologies, plastics & composites, EV applications, sustainable formulations, advanced coatings, and recycled-material compatibility.

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