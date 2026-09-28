Kinetic Reaches 38,000 Fiber Homes In Concord



Expansion benefits families, remote work, gaming, streaming, agriculture, telehealth In celebration, Kinetic to host free community festivities Sept. 28 – Oct. 5



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading residential and business insurgent fiber internet provider, announced today that it increased its fiber network in the greater Concord area by nearly 23% in the last year.

Kinetic added more than 7,800 new fiber locations in the community, surpassing a major milestone of more than 38,000 homes passed. This expansion is fully funded by Kinetic and highlights the company's commitment to this community and is a signal of future growth and opportunity across the region.

“Concord is a key market for Kinetic and an important link in the region's growing technology corridor,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic's state operations president.“In honor of surpassing this milestone, it's time that we celebrate. And to the residents of this area, know that we're not done yet; we'll continue adding more fiber locations and will remain a long-term partner to this community.”

Fast Forward : Concord - a Free Community Celebration

To celebrate this milestone, Kinetic will host a week of free events for the community.

Planned week highlights



Tuesday, Sept. 29: Kinetic employees will volunteer at the Sonshine Backpack Ministry, a nonprofit program that provides weekly food bags to school aged children that face food insecurities.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Kinetic will host a free technology, internet and security course from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at the Kannapolis VFW Post 8989 for those who need a more hands-on experience with tech.

Friday, Oct. 2: Concord Fiber Night Lights, where Kinetic will give away swag items at the Central Cabarrus vs Cox Mills high school football game starting at 7 p.m. While supplies last. Saturday, Oct. 3: Kinetic will have a booth at the Concord International Festival in Downtown Concord from noon to 6 p.m. Stop by for family fun and free swag items.



Why Kinetic's fiber infrastructure matters to North Carolina

Fiber is the best technology for the long-term success of Concord's communications needs. Research shows that fiber-connected communities experience 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment and a potential 14-17% increase in home values. Fiber is also significantly more sustainable than copper and uses up to 95% less energy per gigabit. It requires less maintenance over time, which reduces environmental impact and community disruption.

As a long-term partner to the Concord community, Kinetic Is committed to delivering on its promise to provide fast, reliable, future-proof connectivity that helps local economic growth, education, telehealth, and small business competitiveness. This investment underscores the company's dedication to providing the communities it serves-the same communities its employees also live and work in-with sustained value both now and for years to come.

Kinetic, which was also named CNET's Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider in 2026, is rooted in North Carolina and is proud to serve its communities beyond internet connectivity. Kinetic's fiber expansion milestone in Concord follows the company recently reaching 2 million homes passed with fiber internet across its 18-state footprint.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit .

About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Carman

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