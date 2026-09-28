NOBLIS PATENTS CONTINUOUS-AUTHENTICATION SYSTEM THAT DETECTS DEEPFAKES IN REAL TIME

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New technology blends biometric and environmental sensing with machine learning to provide dynamic security for electronic resources

Reston, Va., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a research-driven nonprofit that builds advanced technology for the federal government, today announced it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,682,086 for a novel electronic access control system that continuously verifies user identity and environmental conditions using integrated biometric sensing, environmental monitoring, and machine learning.

As AI-generated impersonation and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats reshape the security landscape, organizations require authentication methods that continuously verify identity rather than relying solely on passwords or one-time login events.

This system addresses a critical challenge in remote access security: ensuring continuous authentication beyond the initial login. By combining facial recognition, gaze tracking, and blink detection with environmental monitoring, the technology generates a dynamic“liveness score” that can detect spoofing attempts such as photographs or deepfakes while verifying that users are actively present and working in secure environments.

“Traditional authentication happens once, at login. But security threats don't stop there,” said Erica Maciejewski, a scientist at Noblis and the system's inventor.“We combined biometric signals like facial recognition and gaze tracking with environmental sensors, and then we trained a machine-learning model to continuously evaluate that data. If those signals indicate a potential compromise, the system responds in real time.”

The technology combines biometric data with environmental sensing that monitors spatial security, electromagnetic conditions, and network integrity. Based on customizable access criteria, the system can grant full access, restrict specific features, or block access entirely, adapting to changing conditions.

“This patent came from our internal research program, where our scientists have the freedom to chase hard problems before a customer writes a requirement for them,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis' President and CEO.“We know our customers operate in environments where a single login isn't enough assurance. Erica's team delivered with a system that continues verifying identity throughout the session.”

About Noblis

For more than 30 years, Noblis has advanced science, technology, and engineering in service of the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public interest, providing independent and objective science, technology, and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement, and federal civil sectors.

CONTACT: Melody Pleasure Noblis, Inc. 571.442.6903...