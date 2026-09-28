General Aviation Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Is Expected To Grow Rapidly At A 3.9% CAGR Through 2030

General Aviation Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market

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TBRC's General Aviation Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The general aviation aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector plays a crucial role in keeping non-commercial aircraft safe and operational. As the aviation industry expands, this market is experiencing steady growth driven by various factors, including the increasing number of aircraft and evolving maintenance technologies. Below, we explore the market's size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future predictions.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for General Aviation Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul MRO

The general aviation aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market has been steadily increasing in recent years. It is projected to grow from $12.51 billion in 2025 to $13.05 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This rise during the historical period is largely due to factors such as the expanding general aviation aircraft fleet, heightened demand for aircraft safety compliance, a growing need to extend aircraft lifecycle, increasing business aviation activities, and wider adoption of scheduled maintenance programs.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $15.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9%. The forecasted growth is driven by increasing demand for predictive maintenance technologies, aircraft modernization efforts, the integration of advanced avionics, expansion of private aviation operations, and a growing focus on aircraft reliability and operational efficiency. Emerging trends include predictive maintenance solutions, advanced diagnostic systems, digital management of maintenance records, component life extension services, and specialized repair capabilities tailored for specific aircraft types.

Understanding General Aviation Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul MRO

General aviation aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) encompasses the inspection, servicing, repair, modification, and refurbishment of non-commercial aircraft. The main goal is to ensure continued airworthiness, enhance safety, maintain regulatory compliance, and improve operational performance. Both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance activities help extend the lifespan of aircraft and their components, reducing downtime and supporting operational efficiency.

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Key Factors Driving Growth in the General Aviation Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul MRO Market

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the expanding aircraft fleet size. This term refers to the total number of aircraft owned, operated, or managed by aviation entities, including both active and stored planes. The increase in fleet size is mainly fueled by rising passenger demand, which pushes airlines and operators to add more aircraft to meet travel needs. The general aviation aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector supports this growth by ensuring aircraft remain safe, airworthy, and operational for longer durations, thereby minimizing downtime and helping maintain fleet availability.

To illustrate, in August 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that the global commercial aircraft fleet numbered 35,550 as of June 2025. Out of these, 30,300 were actively in service, while 5,250 remained in storage. This expansion of the active fleet underscores the increasing demand that sustains the MRO market's growth.

Regional Overview of the General Aviation Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul MRO Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share in general aviation aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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General Aviation Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Is Expected to Grow Rapidly at a 3.9% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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