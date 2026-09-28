The Asteri Collective Names Sheri Fitts Executive Director As Ann Slotwinski Retires

Retirement industry executive and entrepreneur to lead national collective of Retirement Plan Consulting firms with 51,200 plans and $158 billion in assets

- Sheri Fitts, Executive DirectorSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Asteri Collective has named retirement industry executive and entrepreneur Sheri Fitts as its new Executive Director, effective September 28, 2026, succeeding Ann Slotwinski, who is retiring. Fitts was selected following a search led by a subcommittee of Asteri's board. Slotwinski has led The Asteri Collective from conception through its establishment as a national organization representing more than 51,200 retirement plans, 2.2 million participants, and $158 billion in assets under administration.Ann Slotwinski's contribution to the retirement plan industry extends well beyond her tenure as Executive Director of The Asteri Collective. Her career has been deeply connected to the retirement plan community, including her time with John Hancock and her creation of National TPA Day, a celebration recognizing the people whose expertise and work keep retirement plans running.At Asteri, Ann Slotwinski took an ambitious idea about what third-party administrators, increasingly known as Retirement Plan Consultants, could accomplish together and helped turn it into a national Collective with significant scale and growing influence across the retirement ecosystem.Bringing together independent leaders from across the retirement industry required vision, diplomacy, and determination. Asteri's members represent firms of different sizes, geographic markets, specialties and perspectives, united by a shared interest in advancing the role of the Retirement Plan Consultant and improving how the retirement ecosystem works together.“After 30 years in the retirement plan industry, I am incredibly grateful for the people, relationships, and experiences that have shaped my career. Building The Asteri Collective has been one of the most rewarding chapters of that journey. Asteri has grown into a community with a powerful voice and an important role to play in the future of our industry. I will always be grateful to have been part of the Asteri story and to have worked alongside so many extraordinary people. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident that the Collective is positioned for an exciting future, especially with Sheri taking over the Executive Director role.”The Asteri Collective provides its member firms with a platform to collaborate on issues affecting the future of retirement plan consulting, including technology, cybersecurity, data standardization, operational efficiency and stronger coordination among RPCs, recordkeepers, advisors, broker-dealers, DCIOs and other industry partners.Fitts brings more than 30 years in the retirement plan and wealth management industries, including senior roles with a national recordkeeper, the largest independent broker-dealer, and a retirement plan advisory firm. As founder of Sheri Fitts & Co., she has consulted with recordkeepers, broker-dealers, and advisory firms on positioning, thought leadership, and AI-enabled communication, and founded a national community and annual conference for financial services leaders that has grown every year since its launch. Twice named to 401kWire's Top 100 Most Influential in Defined Contribution and a founding member of WIPN, she is a frequent keynote speaker at the industry's national events and the creator of the digitalEQframework.Her track record of growth, her relationships with financial advisors across the country, and her standing with the recordkeepers and DCIOs that partner with Asteri's member firms align directly with the Collective's next phase: expanding membership, deepening industry partnerships, and raising the profile of the Retirement Plan Consultant.”I have spent my whole career at the intersection of technology and human beings, and I have never seen a better place to put that experience to work. Asteri's member firms are entrepreneurs who have lived through every change this industry has thrown at them and are still pushing to be better, to set the standard, and to grow. That is rare, and it is extremely inspiring. Retirement plan consultants have spent decades keeping this industry running. The next chapter is about leading it, and Asteri is where that happens. Ann has built a beautiful and solid foundation. I get to help build what comes next. And I am thrilled!” said Fitts.As Executive Director, Fitts will work with Asteri's member firms and industry partners to continue strengthening industry relationships, amplifying The Asteri Collective's expertise and advancing initiatives that support a more connected, efficient and collaborative retirement ecosystem.Retirement Plan Consulting firms interested in learning more about membership in The Asteri Collective can visit astericollective.ABOUT THE ASTERI COLLECTIVEThe Asteri Collective is a national collective of independent Retirement Plan Consulting firms working together to advance the retirement plan industry through collaboration, technology, shared standards and stronger relationships across the retirement ecosystem. Collectively, Asteri member firms support more than 51,200 retirement plans, 2.2 million participants and $158 billion in assets under administration. Asteri works alongside advisors, recordkeepers, broker-dealers, DCIOs, technology providers and other industry partners to help shape a more connected and effective retirement system.###Media Contact:Amanda Rogers...

Amanda Rogers

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The Asteri Collective Names Sheri Fitts Executive Director as Ann Slotwinski Retires News Provided By Sheri Fitts & Co. September 28, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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