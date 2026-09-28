Duperon® Launches Smartwavetm Screening Platform And New Gen 4 Washer Compactor To Improve Septage Receiving Reliability

These solutions improve septage receiving by managing variable solids loads and high volumes of screenings while reducing maintenance and operator intervention.

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Duperon Corporation, a leading innovator in screening and solids-handling solutions, today announced the launch of the SmartWave Platform and its first product, the SmartWave Septage Receiving screen. The SmartWave is a new approach to screening built around controlled-vibration technology to address the challenges of today's unpredictable septage loads coming into facilities. The company also today unveiled its Gen 4 washer compactor, engineered to help facilities reduce debris volume, lower disposal costs and keep the screening process moving.“With septage loads today, operators never know exactly what will come through the door, making reliable screening especially important,” said Mark Turpin, President and Co-Owner of Duperon Corporation.“We developed the SmartWave to address that uncertainty - a continued reflection of Duperon's commitment to developing innovative, purpose-built solutions that help facilities operate more efficiently while reducing maintenance requirements and operator intervention.”The SmartWave Septage Receiving screen gives facilities a more reliable way to manage what arrives at the receiving station by increasing solids capture, reducing downstream loading and improving overall plant performance. Its controlled vibration creates a wave-like screening motion that separates liquids from solids and keeps captured material moving, providing consistent screening without brushes, scrapers or augers to replace or maintain. The SmartWave's patent-pending screening technology minimizes FOG smearing and blinding during challenging septage conditions. The system also eliminates the need for a separate rock trap, helping reduce maintenance, manual debris removal and operator effort. Built to handle variable septage conditions, the SmartWave offers reliable performance with a streamlined design that can help reduce maintenance demands and lifecycle costs. Each system is engineered around site-specific flows, solids loading and operational goals.The SmartWave is currently available through Duperon's Pilot Test Program. Municipal facilities can participate in a two-to-four-week pilot to evaluate how the SmartWave performs with their unique septage characteristics, including rags, wipes, FOG, grit and other challenging solids. Duperon will deliver and assist with system setup, provide initial pilot testing, operational training, support sampling and data collection, analyze test results and provide a final test report. The information gathered during the pilot can help identify screening performance, solids characteristics and operational considerations- providing valuable insight for selecting a septage receiving solution designed for their facility.Alongside the new SmartWave platform, Duperon is also introducing the latest model of its washer compactor line, the Gen 4, which is designed to expand the washer compactor's capabilities for high-capacity screenings handling. The Gen 4 design and auger position differs from that of Duperon's other washer compactor models. The updated Gen 4 model is engineered to wash, compact and convey high volumes of screenings from one or multiple screening systems. Purpose-built for challenging waste streams, the Gen 4 handles dense screenings, grit, rocks and high-organic material while automatically adjusting to changing debris loads. An integrated sensor monitors debris loading and hydraulic conditions, adjusting operating speed and discharge rate to maintain consistent performance, reduce debris volume and disposal costs and keep the process moving without constant operator intervention.The new Gen 4 washer compactor comes standard with Duperon's Discharge Extension Option (DEO), which moves compacted screenings up to 40 feet in any direction, including vertically, without the need for additional conveyor systems. This can help reduce equipment and installation costs while making it easier to manage screenings from systems spanning multiple levels.To learn more about Duperon's SmartWave and its Pilot Test Program along with the new Gen 4 washer compactor visit duperon.# # #About Duperon CorporationFor more than 40 years, Duperon Corporation has led the way in innovative liquid/solids separation and debris management technologies for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment. With a focus on people, water, and the planet, all Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, and are installed across all 50 states and around the world. Learn more at duperon.

Megan Sweat

Boeh Agency

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Duperon® Launches SmartWaveTM Screening Platform and New Gen 4 Washer Compactor to Improve Septage Receiving Reliability News Provided By Boeh Agency September 28, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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