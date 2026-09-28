Over One Crore Fastag Annual Passes Issued Since August 2025 Launch: Govt
Launched on 15 August 2025, the pass provides commuters with an economical, hassle-free journey across nearly 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways. By paying a one-time fee of Rs. 3,075, drivers can bypass frequent top-ups for either one full year or up to 200 toll crossings. This annual pass is available to all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.
The annual pass activates within two hours on a vehicle's existing FASTag following a one-time fee payment on the Rajmargyatra app or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website, enabling smooth travel on national highways nationwide.Also Read | India's InvITs eye power, ports and data centres beyond roads
The non-transferable pass is valid across national highway and national expressway fee plazas. At expresswa or state highway plazas managed by state governments or local bodies, the FASTag uses the existing wallet balance for state highway tolls and parking payments.Also Read | Govt tightens arbitration fee rules as NHAI hits the road to zero debt
The rising adoption of the FASTag annual pass highlights its role in facilitating seamless, cost-effective national highway travel, the ministry statement noted. The initiative also reflects NHAI 's commitment to delivering a safe, smooth, and seamless highway travel experience across the country, it said.
Alongside facilitating safe and smooth transit, the annual pass scheme was introduced amid growing concerns over high toll rates on Indian highways. Multiple new highway corridors feature a series of toll plazas that render travel on specific routes cost-prohibitive for both private and commercial transport. For instance, one-way travel along the under-construction 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is estimated to cost between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000 depending on vehicle type.Also Read | India to go barrier-free on highways. Inside the MLFF tolling plan FASTag portability
On 17 September, NHAI said it had enabled its FASTag portability service OneTag on the newly launched Rajmargyatra mobile app. The feature allows users to link their existing vehicle sticker to a new bank account and switch issuer banks without replacing the physical tag, the agency said in a statement.
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