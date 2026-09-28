Global Trading Show Announces New Dates For Abu Dhabi Debut: 10-11 December, 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Abu Dhabi, UAE - Global Trading Show has announced an update to its event dates, with the highly anticipated event now set to take place on 10–11 December 2026 in Abu Dhabi co-located with Global Blockchain Show. Organized by VAP Group and powered by Times Of Trading, the first edition of the event brings together the full spectrum of the trading world, including the most influential market movers such as ultra-HNW investors, brokers, regulators, exchanges, institutional desks, high-volume traders, influencers and leading financial key opinion leaders, all under one roof at one of the region's most prestigious venues.

Until now, the region's trading events have focused on individual markets, while the Global Trading Show unitesglobal speakers, exhibitors, investors from every asset class, trading technologies, and trader communities, making it a truly cross-asset event for every type of trader.

The Global Trading Show is built on three pillars designed to give attendees direct access to the entire investment universe and the people driving it.

Multi-Asset Trading Floor

Brokers, exchanges, and trading platforms will showcase their products side by side, giving traders and institutions a single vantage point across every major asset class and removing the need for fragmented, single-market events.

KOLs & Creators

Global Trading Show recognizes that today's markets move as much through influence as through infrastructure. The event convenes leading financial KOLs and creators alongside institutional players, bridging the gap between the trading floor and the platforms where retail and professional audiences increasingly get their market intelligence.

The two-day event will spotlight the next evolution of trading through dedicated AI & Quant, Web3 & DeFi, Retail Education, and Institutional Liquidity zones, complemented by live trading challenges, expert-led masterclasses, and exclusive institutional forums with closed-door sessions and open panels for hedge funds, prime brokers, liquidity providers, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

The Global Trading Show highlights how rapidly evolving technology is reshaping market structures by bridging institutional finance with high-velocity retail trading. It serves as a collaborative and intersectional hub for legacy banking compliance, decentralized blockchain networks, and cross-market portfolios.

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Event Details:

Date: 10-11 December, 2026

Venue:Abu Dhabi, UAE

️ Register: Grab Your Tickets Now

About VAP Group

With 13+ years of expertise, VAP Group is a premier global consulting and media powerhouse driving the next wave of technology-led growth.

Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.

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