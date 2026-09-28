Global Premiere - AI Future Forum 2026 In Dubai!

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) On December 1–2, 2026, in Dubai, alongside Blockchain Life 2026 - one of the world's largest events for Web3, crypto, mining, and AI - the all-new AI Future Forum takes the stage.

Expect visionary founders, global investors, breakthrough AI projects, robotics, and the technologies that will shape the next decade of the digital economy.

With 15,000+ attendees from 130+ countries and 200+ industry-leading speakers, the AI Future Forum is set to become the world's premier destination where AI, Web3, and crypto leaders come together to shape what's next.

What awaits participants?

A full week of live networking with key players from around the world: 2 days of the forum, hundreds of side events, exclusive meetings, and the Formula 1 Grand Prix Final.

200+ top speakers: leading AI experts, founders of technology companies, investors, representatives of top AI startups, and leaders of the digital industry. The focus will be on the practical application of AI, its integration with crypto and business, and the technologies shaping the new digital economy.

A large-scale expo zone: 200+ leading companies in robotics, AI development, Web3 projects, and the most progressive startups.

The legendary AfterParty at one of Dubai's top clubs with a globally known headline artist.

Startup Pitch – an opportunity to present your project to the international community and attract attention from investors and funds.

️ One ticket. Two world-class events.

Exclusive limited offer! AI Future Forum ticket includes full access to Blockchain Life 2026.

Get 10% off with promo code WEB3DIGITAL before the prices go up:

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