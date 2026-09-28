Newmark Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Personnel

Newmark Appoints Mike Whitaker as Group Chief Information Officer

28.09.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK, Sep 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers, announces the appointment of Mike Whitaker as Newmark's Group Chief Information Officer. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Luis Alvarado and work closely with Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Lutnick to advance Newmark's technology, data and information strategy. He will also serve on the Company's Executive Committee.



In this role, Whitaker will provide strategic oversight of technology, data and information initiatives across Newmark's businesses, helping align enterprise technology strategy with the Company's long-term growth objectives and operational priorities. Sridhar Potineni, Newmark's Chief Information Officer, and the technology leadership team will report to Whitaker. "Technology and information are increasingly central to how Newmark advises clients, operates globally and executes its growth strategy," said Alvarado. "As the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, it is critical that we remain focused on building scalable, secure and data-driven capabilities across the company. Mike brings an extraordinary depth of experience leading global technology organizations, and his guidance will play an important role in helping the Company execute its strategic priorities and continue evolving for the future." Whitaker also serves as Group Chief Information Officer across Cantor Fitzgerald and previously served as Chief Operating Officer. Before joining the company in 2024 from Citi, where he spent 15 years in senior technology leadership roles, ultimately serving as Head of Operations & Technology and a member of the firm's Executive Management Team. Prior to Citi, Whitaker held senior technology leadership positions at Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital, including responsibility for Global Fixed Income, Global Equities & Prime Finance, eCommerce and algorithmic trading technology functions. "Newmark is uniquely positioned at the intersection of real estate, data and technology," said Whitaker. "I look forward to working closely with leadership across the company to further strengthen our technology capabilities, support our talented teams and help advance the strategic priorities that will drive the Company's next phase of growth." About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors and other owners, global corporations and other occupiers, and lenders. Built with purpose and driven by excellence, Newmark's comprehensive platform is uniquely tailored to provide superior outcomes to clients. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.6 billion. As of June 30, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 195 offices with more than 10,000 professionals across four continents. Learn more at nmrk or follow @newmark. Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.







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