Finexity AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group: Agenda for the Capital Markets Day - the path to a DLT infrastructure for Europe's capital market

28.09.2026 / 15:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board presents the steps from the primary market to the Group's own DLT trading and settlement system and to an infrastructure for Europe's exchanges and trading venues - including the path to profitability

Agenda online: strategy to 2030, milestones for 2027/2028, Q&A with the Management Board

Guests including Cashlink, Circus SE, YPOG and Union Investment Update calls quarterly from the first quarter of 2027

Under the title“Tokenised Securities with Real-World Impact”, FINEXITY Group (Finexity AG, ISIN DE000A40ET88, XETRA: FXT), provider of an end-to-end capital market infrastructure for tokenised securities from issuance to the investor, will show at its Capital Markets Day on 13 October 2026 in Frankfurt how it intends to expand its offering over the next 24 months. The full agenda with all speakers is available online as of today. From the first quarter of 2027, the Management Board will also report on progress in quarterly update calls.

The company: the brands of FINEXITY Group

FINEXITY Group covers the entire value chain with four brands: nolivius Capital Partners, as capital markets partner, structures and prepares issuances; Nundara handles tokenisation, register, trading and settlement; Effecta* provides the regulatory umbrella for tied agents; VolksInvest is an online broker.

* The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH is subject to the ownership control procedure of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

The programme

The day will be hosted by Michael Ost, Deputy CEO of FINEXITY Group. To open, Paul Huelsmann, CEO of FINEXITY Group, will outline the Group's strategy and outlook to 2030; Michael Ost will then present the milestones for 2027/2028 and take questions together with the Management Board. The second block follows the value chain - four brands, four conversations with partners:



Access · nolivius Capital Partners - with Nikolas Bullwinkel, founder and CEO of Circus SE: how issuers bring tokenised securities to market

Infrastructure · Nundara - with Michael Duttlinger, co-founder and CEO of Cashlink: how banks, brokers, asset managers and trading venues connect through a single interface

Licence · Effecta* - with Cedric Giese, Investment Manager at Golden Circle Finance: how investment intermediaries and advisers operate under a regulated umbrella Wallet · VolksInvest - with Lars Schriewer, Managing Director of Value Media Ventures GmbH: how savers who have not yet invested find their way into the capital market

In her keynote“From Pilot to Market - How Regulation Enables the Trading of the Future”, Dr Carola Rathke, Partner at YPOG, puts the regulatory framework into context. In the subsequent panel“The Solution Is on the Table - How Do We Turn It into Real Impact?”, Paul Huelsmann discusses with Dr Carola Rathke, Markus Dauber, Senior Advisor to FINEXITY Group and former CEO of Volksbank eG - Die Gestalterbank, and Daniel Bathe, Senior Portfolio Manager at Union Investment. To conclude, Paul Huelsmann will show in a conversation with Gert Prantner, hotel developer at Prantner & Cie., how financing via tokenised securities works on a real project - from issuance to trading.

The development path: primary market, secondary market, infrastructure for Europe's exchanges and trading venues

The path to a DLT infrastructure for Europe's capital market has three stages. First: the primary market is in place. Second: the secondary market is taking shape. Over-the-counter (OTC) trading on Nundara technology is already up and running: several hundred tokenised bonds have been listed since 2021. The next step is the Group's own DLT trading and settlement system, for which the Group is seeking authorisation from the competent supervisory authorities. Third, Nundara is intended to be made available to other trading venues as a white-label infrastructure; more than 300 trading venues in the European Economic Area are potential users.

The background: Europe's savings are not reaching the economy

Around EUR 10 trillion of savings sit in bank accounts in Europe.[1] According to a recent analysis by the European Central Bank, around 80% of households in the euro area hold no shares, funds or other market-based financial instruments.[2] At the same time, the Draghi report to the European Commission puts the additional investment need at EUR 750 to 800 billion per year until 2030.[3] Only 13% of corporate financing in the EU came from the capital market in 2025.[4] With the Savings and Investments Union, the European Commission aims to close precisely this gap.[5]

Tokenised securities reduce financing costs and minimum volumes; they can be settled on the same day and traded independently of exchange hours.[6] The legal framework is in place: Germany's Electronic Securities Act (eWpG) since 2021, the EU's DLT Pilot Regime since 2023 and, since 21 September 2026, Pontes, the Eurosystem's solution for settlement in central bank money.[7] According to an ECB analysis from April 2026, around two thirds of issuers of tokenised bonds are domiciled in Germany - largely thanks to the eWpG.[8]

“The question is no longer whether securities will be tokenised, but who provides the infrastructure for it,” says Paul Huelsmann, CEO of FINEXITY Group.“The primary market is in place and OTC trading is up and running. As the next step, we are working on authorisation as a DLT trading and settlement system. At the Capital Markets Day we will show how we intend to take on the role of digital infrastructure provider for the capital market in Europe.”

“Europe does not have a demand problem, it has an infrastructure problem,” adds Michael Ost, Deputy CEO of FINEXITY Group.“The savings are there and companies need capital - what is missing is the bridge between the two. That is exactly what we are building. At the Capital Markets Day we will set out what investors can hold us to.”

Who should attend

Investors and analysts - milestones for 2027/2028, mid-term targets and the path to profitability, Q&A with the Management Board

Banks, savings banks, brokers and asset managers - one connection for all tokenised securities, no in-house build required

Investment intermediaries and advisers - distribute under a regulated umbrella without a licence of their own

Issuers of bonds, shares and funds (institutions, SMEs, public sector) - faster, cheaper and from smaller volumes to the capital market Trading venues - use a working infrastructure instead of building their own

Date and registration

Date: Tuesday, 13 October 2026; doors open 1:30 p.m. CEST; programme 2:00 p.m. to approx. 5:50 p.m.; followed by a get-together

Venue: Tower185, Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 35-37, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Get-together: from 6:00 p.m. at the NFT Skybar, Hotel nhow Frankfurt, Brüsseler Straße 1-3 (a three-minute walk from Tower185)

Format: in-person event; presentations in German with simultaneous interpretation into English via headsets

Registration via this Link.

Registration deadline: Thursday, 8 October 2026. Seats on site are limited; participation will be confirmed in writing after registration.

The full agenda is available here.

The presentation will be published on the day of the event at finexity-group/investor-relations.

Disclaimer:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, in particular regarding the strategy, milestones, mid-term targets and path to profitability of FINEXITY Group as well as the planned establishment of a DLT trading and settlement system. These statements are based on the current assessments, plans and assumptions of the Management Board and constitute neither forecasts nor assurances. They are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, in particular with regard to regulatory authorisations and approvals - including authorisation under the EU DLT Pilot Regime and the ownership control procedure of BaFin in connection with the acquisition of Effecta GmbH - the granting and timing of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual developments may differ materially from these statements. Finexity AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except where required by law. This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular not within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

The FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure of the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenised securities from a single source - regulated and operational since 2020 - complemented by the display of sell offers on the DLT-OTC (bulletin board). The Group is represented at six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.

Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (Advisory & Structuring) and VolksInvest (the online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenisation, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta1 (distribution hub and liability umbrella).

Via its proprietary infrastructure, the Group already connects more than 300 issuances from over 50 issuers with more than 84,0002 registered investors.

1 The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.

2 FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000. Pro forma figures, unaudited, for illustrative purposes only.

Media Contacts FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail: ... E-Mail: ...l

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566 [1] European Commission,“Savings and Investments Union - A Strategy to Foster Citizens' Wealth and Economic Competitiveness in the EU”, COM(2025) 124 final, 19 March 2025; data basis: Eurostat, Financial balance sheets (annual data). [2] European Central Bank, The ECB Blog,“Why Europeans save differently - and how to put those savings to work”, 15 September 2026; data basis: Household Finance and Consumption Survey (HFCS), wave 4. [3] Mario Draghi,“The future of European competitiveness”, report to the European Commission, 9 September 2024, Part A; time horizon to 2030 as per European Commission, COM(2025) 124 final (footnote 1). [4] AFME,“Capital Markets Union - Key Performance Indicators”, 8th edition, 26 November 2025; market-based financing in 2025: 13% (2024: 12%). [5] European Commission, COM(2025) 124 final, 19 March 2025 (footnote 1). [6] Boston Consulting Group/Ripple,“Approaching the Tokenization Tipping Point”, 7 April 2025; European Central Bank, Macroprudential Bulletin,“Tokenised bonds: assessing efficiency and liquidity in a nascent market”, April 2026. [7] German Electronic Securities Act (Gesetz über elektronische Wertpapiere, eWpG) of 3 June 2021, Federal Law Gazette (BGBl.) I p. 1423, in force since 10 June 2021; Regulation (EU) 2022/858 of 30 May 2022 (DLT Pilot Regime), applicable since 23 March 2023; European Central Bank, press release on the launch of Pontes, 21 September 2026. [8] European Central Bank, Macroprudential Bulletin,“Tokenised bonds: assessing efficiency and liquidity in a nascent market”, April 2026 (footnote 6). 28.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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